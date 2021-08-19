Mobile COVID-19 vaccination serves the elderly in HCM City
The People’s Committee of Go Vap District in Ho Chi Minh City has deployed a mobile COVID-19 vaccination vehicle to assist people aged over 65 in the locality.
The mobile COVID-19 vaccination vehicle is used to assist senior citizens in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)
A mobile vaccination vehicle serves the elderly at Go Vap District. (Photo: VNA)
The vehicle, fully equipped with vaccines and first-aid equipment such as oxygen tanks, anti-shock drugs, blood pressure drugs and more, is able to move to residential areas or alleys where the elderly and other people in need live. (Photo: VNA)
A medical staff works at Go Vap district (Photo: VNA)
An elderly receives an injection on the mobile vaccination vehicle. (Photo: VNA)