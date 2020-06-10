At the signing ceremony (Photo: baochinhphu.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Four mobile network operators of Viettel, Vinaphone, MobiFone and Gtel signed an agreement in Hanoi on June 10 to share about 1,200 base transceiver stations (BTS).

Vietnam is among the countries with a swift development of telecommunication infrastructure and services in Southeast Asia and the world.

The agreement demonstrates operators’ determination in the implementation of policies and measures to share telecoms infrastructure in a bid to save up spendings of the State and the companies.

It is hoped to help the operators reduce infrastructure costs as well as protect urban landscapes./.