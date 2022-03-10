Nguyen Thanh Kho is the owner of an orchard with 1,000 plum trees in Chieng Son commune in Moc Chau district. In previous years, these out-of-season plums have only been enough for local people’s demand. This year, however, he has had some for sale since the Lunar New Year in early February. Every four days, he harvests as much as 20 kg of plums, which sell for an average price of some 2.5 USD per kilo.



Compared with seasonal plums, these out-of-season ones are easier to sell at higher prices because there is less competition. Growers are delighted to see traders arriving with orders.



The out-of-season plums provide a better income for growers in Mộc Châu. It has been suggested that they map out better planning for the plum seasons, to earn more from the fruit./.

VNA