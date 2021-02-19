Business Gold companies brace for rush on God of Wealth Day Gold demand is expected to surge on the God of Wealth Day on the 10th day of the Lunar New Year, which falls this year on February 21, as Vietnamese believe that would bring good luck and prosperity through the year.

Business Ministry takes action on market stability in new circumstances The Ministry of Industry and Trade has called for concerted solutions to maintain market stability, remove difficulties facing domestic firms, and increase the total retail sales of goods and services.

Business Ministries and localities urgently tackle pressing problems for businesses Amid the complex developments of the COVID-19 pandemic in Vietnam, ministries and localities are urgently implementing action programmes to sustain economic growth while keeping the disease at bay.

Business Bright outlook for rice exports in 2021: Insider This year’s rice exports will not only sustain the value growth seen in 2020 but also increase in volume, a leader from major rice exporter - the Trung An Hi-tech Farming JSC - has said.