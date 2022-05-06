Health Vietnam Medipharm Expo 2022 returns to capital The 29th Vietnam International Medical, Hospital and Pharmaceutical Exhibition (Vietnam Medipharm Expo 2022) will return to Hanoi next week.

Health COVID-19: Vietnam reports 4,305 new cases on May 5 A total 4,305 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm May 4 to 4pm May 5, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health COVID-19: Vietnam halts domestic health declaration The Ministry of Health (MoH) has asked the People's Committees of provinces and centrally-run cities to direct relevant agencies to suspend the application of domestic health declaration (domestic travel, and at public places and restaurants) from 0:00 am on April 30.