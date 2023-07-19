Business Hoa Phat Dung Quat receives first tugboat from Netherlands The Hoa Phat Dung Quat steel company has announced the reception of its first tugboat, built by Damen Group from the Netherlands, to serve the firm’s port system.

Business Vietnam Airlines to host World Safety and Operations Conference The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced that the World Safety and Operations Conference (WSOC) will take place in Hanoi from September 19-21, with Vietnam Airlines as the host airline.

Business Vinfast to hold EV factory groundbreaking ceremony in US VinFast, the subsidiary automaker of Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup, has announced it will hold a groundbreaking ceremony of its electric vehicle (EV) factory in North Carolina, the US, on July 28.