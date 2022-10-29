Business Vietnam posts trade surplus of 9.4 billion USD in 10 months Vietnam posted a trade surplus of 9.4 billion USD in the first 10 months of 2022, compared to 630 million USD in the same period last year, according the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business HCM City’s IPs, EPZs to attract 2.4 times more investment per hectare by 2025 The Ho Chi Minh City Industrial and Export Processing Zones Management Board (HEPZA) has set a target to increase the average investment per hectare of industrial land to 15 million USD by 2025 from the current 6.32 million USD.

Business FDI inflows reach 22.46 billion USD in 10 months Foreign capital inflows fell whereas disbursed capital rose in the first 10 months of 2022, according to the Foreign Investment Agency (FIA) under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Business HCM City’s office leasing market sees positive signs Ho Chi Minh City's commercial property market has returned to its growth trajectory from before the COVID-19 pandemic, with positive signals seen in the office market, according to real estate firm CBRE.