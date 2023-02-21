People conduct entry-exit procedures. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh (VNA) – The pair of Mong Cai (Vietnam) - Dongxing (China) International Border Gate resumed entry-exit activities on February 21, after being suspended for almost three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Tran Bich Ngoc, head of the Mong Cai International Border Gate Management Board, said as of 9am on February 21, 21 people have applied for exit procedures to enter China and nearly 30 Chinese entering Vietnam.



Previously, the administration of Dongxing city in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of China on February 20 sent a letter to the People’s Committee of Mong Cai city in Quang Ninh province to inform the resumption of normal entry-exit activities from February 21.



Accordingly, entry and exit activities at the Mong Cai International Border Gate will take place from 7am to 8pm (Hanoi time).



People going through the border gate must have valid passports and fill in health confirmation cards. Those who enter China must present proof of a negative PCR-RT COVID-19 test result within 48 hours.

In the letter, the administration of Dongxing city affirmed that customs clearance of goods through border gates of Mong Cai and Dongxing has basically resumed since January 8, contributing to boosting socio-economic development of both sides./.