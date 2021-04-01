Month-long events on way to honour cultures of Vietnamese ethnic groups
A kaleidoscope of cultures, rituals, and cuisine of ethnic minority groups around the country will be highlighted throughout April at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism in Son Tay town on the outskirts of Hanoi.
A mountainous market (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - A kaleidoscope of cultures, rituals, and cuisine of ethnic minority groups around the country will be highlighted throughout April at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism in Son Tay town on the outskirts of Hanoi.
A series of events will be organised in honour of Vietnam Ethnic Group Cultural Day (April 14) and to celebrate the 46th anniversary of the Liberation of South Vietnam and National Reunification Day (April 30).
Folk songs, dance, cuisine, specialties, and traditional customs and rituals of ethnic minorities will be on show.
The highlight will be “Mountainous market - Hoang Su Phi destination”, which features the cultures of ethnic minority groups in the Northwestern and Northeastern regions, such as the Dao, Mong, La Chi, and Thai. An exhibition with the theme “Hoang Su Phi - a magnificent haven” will be held to promote local tourism, while booths from Hoang Su Phi district will sell handicrafts and staples.
Several rituals will be re-enacted at the event, so as to preserve traditional cultures and bring local tourism products closer to visitors. They include the Ban Vuong festival of the Dao people, Co Um Do of the La Chi people, and Tet thanh minh (Ancestors Day) of the Dao people in Hanoi’s Ba Vi district.
On Hung Kings Memorial Day (April 21), the village will host a wide range of activities to introduce traditional cultures and cuisine./.