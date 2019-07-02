Cham Khon bridge in Cam Son commune, Luc Ngan district, Bac Giang province. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - A project to build 2,174 bridges to replace temporary bridges in 50 provinces and cities has progressed more quickly than expected, said Nguyen Van Huyen, Director of the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam.



The project, worth 245.5 million USD, is being carried out by the World Bank in coordination with the Ministry of Transport in the 2017-20 period.



After two years of conduction, work has started on 1,840 bridges, reaching 85 percent of the project’s expected number. A total of 1,037 bridges were completed and 865 of them have been opened for public use.



It is expected that by the end of this year, 1,800 bridges will be completed. The initial plan called for just 1,600 to be finished in this time frame.



Huyen said the bridges were already helping to reduce poverty and build new-style rural living.



Residents in Luc Ngan district, the northern province of Bac Giang found it difficult to travel before new bridges were built there.



During flood season, local residents had to use bamboo to make rafts to cross the rivers, a dangerous task.



Residents of the area earn their living by harvesting fruit. During the harvest season, transporting the products was difficult. Many of the fruit rotted because they could not be carried across swift-flowing rivers.



The construction of Cham Khon Bridge in Cam Son commune and Ha Bridge in Tan Son commune solved all of those problems.



Ngo Thanh Duy, Deputy Director of the Bac Giang transport project management board, said the new bridges have ensured smooth transport, including during the flood season. - VNA