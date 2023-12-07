Society Airlines asked to increase flights during New Year holidays The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has required airlines to build plans to increase flights and arrange night flights to meet the travel needs of people during the 2014 New Year and Lunar New Year (Tet) holidays based on existing aviation infrastructure and security and safety work.

Society Seminar talks vocational training opportunities in Australia for Vietnamese students A seminar was held in Hanoi on December 6 to provide Vietnamese teachers and students with information about Australia’s education as well as its experience in vocational training.

Society Vietnam, Laos sign MOU on archival cooperation A memorandum of understanding (MoU) on archival cooperation for 2024 was signed at a ceremony in Hanoi on December 6 by Director of the State Archives and Records Department, Dang Thanh Tung, and Director of the National Archives Department under the Lao Ministry of Home Affairs Thongchanh Keosenhom.

Society Vietnamese citizens assisted to return home from Myanmar The Vietnam Immigration Department under the Ministry of Public Security said on December 6 that it has coordinated with relevant agencies to receive 780 Vietnamese citizens returning home from Myanmar amid complicated developments of the situation in this country.