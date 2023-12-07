More charter flights to be launched to bring Vietnamese home from Myanmar
Six more flights were launched over the past couple of days to repatriate Vietnamese citizens from Myanmar.
The repatriation effort was a collaborative undertaking between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), the Ministry of Public Security, and representative offices of Vietnam in Myanmar, according to MoFA.
So far, 1,020 Vietnamese citizens have been brought home on nine flights from northern Shan state of Myanmar, with the entire cost of repatriation covered by the Government.
With the spirit of international solidarity, Vietnam has also supported Egypt, Malaysia, and Singapore to evacuate their citizens from Myanmar to safe places.
The Vietnamese Embassy in Myanmar said there are still a number of individuals believed to be Vietnamese citizens stranded in northern Myanmar due to the armed conflict there.
The foreign ministry and embassy will continue their coordination with competent agencies at home and other countries in the region to quickly verify and fly home Vietnamese citizens as soon as possible, ensuring their life and health, as well as their legal rights and interests.
It warned again that Vietnamese citizens should be cautious to job scams in which swindlers promise them a “well-paid but easy job” in foreign countries.
In case of emergency, Vietnamese citizens in Myanmar can phone the Vietnamese Embassy in Myanmar via its citizen protection hotline + 959660888998; or the MoFA’s Consular Department via the citizen protection switchboard + 84 981 84 84 84, + 84 965 41 11 18, or email baohocongdan@gmail.com./.