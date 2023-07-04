More efforts made to seek world heritage recognition for Ha Long Bay-Cat Ba Archipelago
Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha has requested the People's Committees of Hai Phong city and Quang Ninh province to urgently study the recommendations of the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) to review and update a nomination dossier for seeking UNESCO’s recognition of “Ha Long Bay-Cat Ba Archipelago” as a world heritage site.
A view of Cat Ba archipelago from above (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha has requested the People's Committees of Hai Phong city and Quang Ninh province to urgently study the recommendations of the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) to review and update a nomination dossier for seeking UNESCO’s recognition of “Ha Long Bay-Cat Ba Archipelago” as a world heritage site.
The localities have been also demanded to provide a suitable explanatory report, then send it to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism for consideration.
According to a document issued on July 3 by the Government Office on the opinion of Deputy PM Tran Hong Ha regarding the recommendations of IUCN concerning the nomination dossier, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism is required to closely collaborate with the Vietnam National Commission for UNESCO to instruct the authorities to finalise the explanatory reports, and complete the nomination dossier in line with regulations, and promptly submit to IUNC for the World Heritage Committee’s assessment.
The ministry will be also responsible for coordinating with ministries and relevant agencies to provide guidance to the localities on proposing, making and evaluating projects within the heritage areas in the coming time to ensure that there is no risk of affecting the outstanding global value of the UNESCO-recognised world heritage sites in accordance with Vietnamese laws and guidelines on the implementation of the 1972 Convention on the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage, the National Heritage Law.
Cat Ba archipelago in Hai Phong city is the largest limestone archipelago of Vietnam. It includes over 360 islands, including Cat Ba island in the south of Ha Long Bay.
Ha Long Bay in Quang Ninh province has been recognised by UNESCO as a world heritage site twice for its aesthetic values, geology and caves.
Seeking the world heritage status aims to maintain and conserve the endemic value of biodiversity of Cat Ba archipelago, so as to boost socio-economic and culture development of the locality and promote the image of the country./