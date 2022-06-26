Environment Vietnam, Belgium seek stronger partnership in renewable energy, port development A workshop themed “Vietnam as your Green business opportunities destination” was held by the Belgian Vietnamese Alliance (BVA) and the Flanders International Technical Agency (FITA) in Brussels on June 22 to introduce Vietnam’s potential in renewable energy and sustainable port development.

Environment Workshop seeks to promote responsible tourism and wildlife conservation Preventing tourists from buying ivory products and endangered wild species is essential, especially in the context that Vietnam has fully reopened its door to international tourists and the tourism industry is on the way to recovery, heard a workshop held in Hanoi on June 22.

Environment Dive tourism suspension planned to protect coral reefs in Nha Trang Bay The central province of Khanh Hoa is planning to suspend dive tourism activities in vulnerable coral reef areas in Nha Trang Bay in the face of reef degradation there.