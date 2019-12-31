Culture - Sports Portrait of coach Park Hang-seo fetches 12,000 USD for charity A portrait of national football team coach Park Hang-seo has been sold for 12,000 USD during an auction at Chon Auction House in Hanoi, with the entire sum going to charity.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese athlete wins gold medal at Asian Pencak Silat Championship Nguyen Thi Cam Nhi of Vietnam bagged the gold medal in the women’s 70kg category at the 5th Asian Pencak Silat Championship, which took place in Yanji, China, from December 25 - 30.

Culture - Sports Vietnam promotes tourism at Indonesia’s festival A Vietnamese delegation joined the Denpasar Festival 2019 on Bali tourist island of Indonesia on December 28-30 to promote Vietnam’s tourism, investment and trade.