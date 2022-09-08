More funding sent to Cuba to address oil facility fire
The Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Association on September 8 handed over cash donations worth 392 million VND (16,600 USD) to the Cuban Embassy in Hanoi to address the aftermaths of the recent oil storage facility fire in Matanzas.
The funding was donated by the staff of the Duc Minh Medical Joint Stock Company, which has cooperated with Cuba’s leading biological centres over the past 20 years, and the Vaccine Company Limited of Da Lat Pasteur (DAVAC).
Thanking the two companies’ staff for their donations, Cuban Ambassador Orlando Nicolas Hernandez Guillen said that the fire caused great losses of not only assets but also human to Cuba.
The Vietnamese people’s practical actions for the Cuban people at this time are extremely valuable, he stressed.
The severe fire at Cuba’s largest oil storage facility early last month, the worst in Cuba’s history, killed 16 people and injured 132 others./.