Business Forum seeks solutions to boost growth of northern midland-mountainous region With a special strategic location and great economic development potential, the northern midland and mountainous region needs to roll out suitable measures to lure more investment, thus optimising its advantages to rise stronger, heard a forum held by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI).

Videos Int’l aviation market shows signs of recovery ​Vietnam’s international aviation market has gradually recovered in the first nine months with an increase in the number of foreign passengers.

Business Train carrying exports to China from southern Binh Duong province debuts Authorities of southern Binh Duong province and the Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR) held a ceremony on September 27 to launch an international multimodal train transporting goods from Song Than station to China.

Business Programme to bolster Vietnam – RoK ties A programme to promote cultural exchange and elevate the Vietnam – Republic of Korea ties to a new height will be held in the northern province of Thai Binh on December 1-2.