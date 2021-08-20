Society Prime Minister, southern localities discuss COVID-19 fight Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired an online meeting on August 19 night between permanent Government members and authorities of Ho Chi Minh City and adjacent Binh Duong, Dong Nai and Long An provinces which are witnessing complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society HCM City facilitates international air ticket holders’ travel to airport Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City’s People's Committee Le Hoa Binh has issued a document ordering support for airline ticket holders who want to go to Tan Son Nhat International Airport for their international flights, at the request of the Ministry of Transport.

Society Gifts presented to foreigners in HCM City The Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control of Ho Chi Minh City’s Thu Duc city presented gifts to foreigners living in the city who are hit by the pandemic.