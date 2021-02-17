Hai Phong Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital (Photo: haiphong.gov.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) - There were 19,624 newborns delivered during the seven-day Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday from February 11 to 17, according to the Agency of Health Examination and Treatment at the Ministry of Health.



The agency reported that healthcare facilities maintained round-the-clock operations throughout the holiday and provided emergency aid to 351,322 patients, up nearly 20 percent compared to Tet last year, including 32,674 victims of traffic accidents.



As of February 17, healthcare facilities had given treatment to 89,094 patients during the holiday and discharged 115,125.



The road toll stood at 180 for the holiday; 22 more than last Tet.



Medical examinations and emergency aid were provided to 270 people for injures caused by firecrackers; 70 cases fewer than last Tet and with no fatalities.



There were also 4,583 emergency cases due to fights, with eight deaths./.