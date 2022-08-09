More trains to be added on Hanoi – Lao Cai rail route
The Hanoi Railway Transport JSC (Haraco) has said that it will run extra passenger trains on the Hanoi – Lao Cai route, starting from September, to meet the rising travel demand to the resort town of Sa Pa.
A train of the Hanoi Railway Transport JSC (Haraco) at Hanoi Railway Station. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Hanoi Railway Transport JSC (Haraco) has said that it will run extra passenger trains on the Hanoi – Lao Cai route, starting from September, to meet the rising travel demand to the resort town of Sa Pa.
There are currently only passenger trains running at weekends. From September 5, services from Hanoi to Lao Cai will be available on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays. Trains will depart from Hanoi Railway Station at 10pm and arrive at Lao Cai Railway Station at 5:55am.
From Lao Cai to Hanoi, services will be available on Wednesdays and Sundays, starting from September 7. Trains will leave Lao Cai at 9:30pm and drop off passengers at Hanoi Station at 5:25am.
Fares range from 330,000 to 350,000 VND (14.11 – 14.96 USD) per person per trip.
Haraco has also announced more trains will be put into service on the routes connecting Hanoi with Vinh (Nghe An) and Dong Hoi (Quang Binh) between August 31 and September 4.
It is offering special deals “Buy four pay for three” and “Buy eight pay for six” for passengers on the Hanoi – Hai Phong route./.