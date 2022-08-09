Society Netherlands helps Mekong Delta agriculture sector to adapt to climate change The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Can Tho city held a working session with a delegation from the Dutch Embassy on August 9, during which the two sides exchanged views on the Mekong Delta’s sustainable agricultural transformation.

Society Da Nang, Finance Ministry top Digital Transformation Index The central city of Da Nang and the Ministry of Finance once again topped the Digital Transformation Index (DTI) rankings for 2021, the Ministry of Information and Telecommunications announced at the third meeting of the National Committee on Digital Transformation on August 8.

Society Buddhist monks, nuns in Hanoi donate money to build houses for the poor The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee of Hanoi held a ceremony on August 9 to receive donations worth 600 million VND (25,650 USD) from local Buddhist monks and nuns to build 12 houses for poor families.

Society Huge efforts exerted to support AO/dioxin victims The Association for Victims of Agent Orange/Dioxin (VAVA) has been adopting innovative methods to maximise support and donations from organisations and individuals for AO/dioxin victims.