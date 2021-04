Van Hien University’s IT and hotel management majors in HCM City are awarded quality accreditation certificates by the Quality Management Department and Centre for Education Quality Accreditation at Da Nang University on April 5. (Photo courtesy of the university)

Universities nationwide are paying more attention to educational quality accreditation and assurance from domestic and international organisations and centres.The universities have set up educational quality assurance committees that offer teachers' guidance in training methodology and assessment to meet criteria in quality accreditation.According to Dr Dinh Thanh Viet, head of the educational quality assurance committee at Da Nang University, it is difficult for university lecturers to change, but when they recognise the importance and the benefits for students to receive quality accreditation, they are ready to do.Rector of Ho Chi Minh City University of Education Huynh Van Son said that in 2018 the university started a project on quality assurance and governance, which has improved management and training under the sponsorship of the Agence Universitaire de La Francophonie (AUF), a society of universities offering training in French.“The project has improved the awareness of university’s lecturers and managers about quality assurance in training programmes and higher education governance,” Son said.The staff learned from experts from other universities in the country, he added.As part of the project, the university developed a plan to improve the professional capacity of lecturers. The university held training courses, including ones on establishing and operating a quality assurance system Similar projects are also being carried out at the University of Medicine and Pharmacy and the University of Social Sciences and Humanities under the Vietnam National University HCM City.Dr Tu Minh Thien, rector of Van Hien University in HCM City, said the university was accredited according to the Ministry of Education and Training’s new set of quality criteria in March last year.