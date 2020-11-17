More Vietnamese citizens flown home from Taiwan (China)
Illustrative photo. (Source: Vietnam Airlines)
Hanoi (VNA) – Two Vietnam Airlines repatriation flights brought home more than 240 Vietnamese citizens from Taiwan (China) on November 16 thanks to concerted efforts of competent authorities from both sides.
On board the flights were the elderly, people with illnesses, pregnant women, students who completed their courses, workers whose contracts expired and those in extremely difficult circumstances.
The Vietnam Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei sent staff to help the passengers with check-in procedures at the airport before they boarded the flights.
In-flight safety and preventive measures against the spread of COVID-19 were strictly put in place by the national flag carrier to protect their health.
Upon arrival at Khanh Hoa’s Cam Ranh International Airport, all crew members and passengers were given medical checkups and sent to quarantine in line with regulations.
Authorities will arrange more flights to repatriate Vietnamese citizens in the future, depending on the COVID-19 situation and domestic quarantine capacity./.