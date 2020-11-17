Society Flight brings home nearly 350 Vietnamese citizens from Canada A Vietnam Airlines repatriation flight brought home nearly 350 Vietnamese citizens from Canada on November 15 – 16 thanks to concerted efforts of competent authorities from both sides.

Society Kien Giang steps up measures to protect, develop forests The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang is taking measures to retain its forest coverage rate at 11 percent, according to its Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Society Gender imbalance of 1.38 million males forecast by 2026 Vietnam is forecast to face a severe gender imbalance by 2026, with an excess of 1.38 million males, according to the General Statistics Office.

Society Bodies of Vietnamese victims in Siem Reap car accident repatriated Representatives from the Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia on November 16 handed over the bodies of six Vietnamese citizens who were killed in a traffic accident in Siem Reap, Cambodia, 11 days ago to border guards in the southwestern province of Tay Ninh and their families.