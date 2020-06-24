More Vietnamese repatriated from Japan
Vietnamese citizens wait for their turn to have boarding procedures handled at a Japanese airport (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – As many as 342 Vietnamese citizens in Japan were brought home safely on a flight on June 24.
The flight was arranged by Vietnamese authorities, the country’s embassy in Japan, and national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines.
Passengers included children, the elderly, the ill, pregnant women, and workers with expired labour contracts or without accommodation.
The Vietnamese Embassy sent staff members to assist the citizens with boarding procedures at the airport.
To prevent the spread of COVID-19, disease prevention measures were carried out throughout the flight. The flight crew and all passengers were also given heath examinations upon landing at Da Nang International Airport and then sent to quarantine in line with regulations.
Under the Prime Minister’s direction, domestic authorities and Vietnam’s overseas representative offices are making plans to fly more Vietnamese citizens home, depending on the citizens’ need and the country’s quarantine capacity./.