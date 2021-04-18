Society Italy – emerging destination for Vietnamese students: ambassador Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Nguyen Thi Bich Hue said Italy has become more and more popular among Vietnamese students looking to get an education abroad, while opening a series of workshops on studying in Italy on April 16.

Society RoK assists Vietnam in social housing development Workshops sharing experience in social housing development of the Republic of Korea (RoK) and policy improvements in Vietnam will be held in major cities of HCM City, Da Nang and Hanoi in the coming time, according to the Ministry of Construction (MoC).

Society US Ambassador honoured with Friendship Order Outgoing US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink has been honoured with the “Friendship Order” for his contributions to the development of the Vietnam-US comprehensive partnership.

Society Meeting held to promote enforcement of 2019 Labour Code A meeting was held in Ho Chi Minh City on April 15 and 16 to discuss the implementation of new content in the 2019 Labour Code and documents guiding its enforcement.