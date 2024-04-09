☀️ Morning digest April 9
The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) of China Zhao Leji presided over a welcome ceremony for and held talks with Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue in Beijing, China, on April 8.
Both sides informed each other about the situation of each Party, country and activities of each legislative body. They delved deeper into discussions on specific measures to concretise the achievements and high-level common perceptions reached during Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong's visit to China in November 2022 and Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping's visit to Vietnam in December 2023. They also discussed measures to further enhance and deepen cooperation between the two legislatures in the coming time. Read full story
- Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue hosted separate receptions for several leaders of Chinese corporations operating in transport and energy on April 8 as part of his official trip to China.
Receiving Chairman of the Board of Directors of China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC) Dai Hegen, and other leaders of the corporation, NA Chairman Hue recalled the visit to Vietnam in 2023 by General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping, during which both sides issued a joint statement on deepening and elevating the Vietnam – China Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership, and building the Vietnam – China community with a share future. Read full story
- Acting President Vo Thi Anh Xuan presented 70 gifts to policy beneficiary families, poor households and children with difficult circumstances in Duong Minh Chau district, the southern province of Tay Ninh on April 8.
She also presented the National Fund for Vietnamese Children’s 200 million VND (over 8,000 USD) to the provincial fund for children.
Those were parts of the activities held to mark the 49th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2024), and 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory (May 7, 1954-20204). Read full story
- Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien and Lao Minister of Industry and Commerce Malaithong Kommasith signed a new Vietnam-Laos trade agreement following their talks in Vientiane, Laos, on April 8. Read full story
- The military-run telecom service provider Viettel and the Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT) have recently won Vietnam's first successful auctions for 5G spectrum licenses, Director General of the Authority of Radio Frequency Management Le Van Tuan told a monthly press conference held by the Ministry of Information and Communications in Hanoi on April 8. Read full story
- The Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverage Company kicked off the construction of its biggest factory in the Asia-Pacific region on April 8 at the Huu Thanh Industrial Park in Duc Hoa district, the southern province of Long An.
Covering nearly 20ha, the project has an estimated investment of more than 300 million USD. Once completed, it is expected to have an annual output of 800 million litres, helping enhance the company’s ability to meet consumer needs and strengthen its leading position in the Vietnamese market. Read full story
- Forty-five provinces and centrally-run cities have issued logistics service development plans up to this point, while 47 provinces and cities have reported on the implementation of logistics activities over the last year.
Nine provinces and cities have held conferences to promote investment and develop provincial logistics services, and five provinces and cities have organised logistics knowledge training for local officials. Read full story
- Vietnamese banh my (bread) was ranked first among the 100 tastiest sandwiches in the world by TasteAtlas last month.
Bread was first made popular in Vietnam by the French since 1859, but a source from the Ho Chi Minh City’s Tourism Department said it could have been present in the country earlier than that, through trade and commerce with Europeans. Read full story./.