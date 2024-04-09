Politics Deputy PM meets with Chinese Foreign Minister Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang, Chairman of the Vietnam Sub-Committee in the Vietnam-China Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation, had a meeting with Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Director of the Office of the CPC Central Committee’s Commission for Foreign Affairs, Minister of Foreign Affairs of China, and Chairman of the China Sub-Committee in the Vietnam-China Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation, in Beijing on April 8.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on April 8 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam sends three more officers to UN peacekeeping missions The Ministry of National Defence held a ceremony in Hanoi on April 8 to hand over the President's and the Defence Minister’s decisions to send three officers to the United Nations (UN) peacekeeping missions in the Central African Republic, South Sudan and Abyei.

Politics NA Chairman meets with Chinese top leader in Beijing National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue had a meeting with General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on April 8 as part of his ongoing official visit to China.