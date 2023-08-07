Politics Significant activities mark 10th anniversary of Vietnam-Thailand strategic partnership The Consulate General of Vietnam in Khon Kaen in collaboration with authorities of Nakhon Phanom province and the association of Thai people of Vietnamese origin in the province held a ceremony on August 6 to mark the 47th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations and the 10th anniversary of the strategic partnership between Vietnam and Thailand.

Politics Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman receives Jakarta Governor Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue received Governor of Jakarta Heru Budi Hartono on August 6 within the framework of his official visit to Indonesia.

Politics Vietnam, Venezuela enhance cooperation in ethnic affairs A delegation of the National Assembly (NA)’s Council for Ethnic Affairs paid a working visit to Venezuela from August 3-5 at the invitation of the Standing Commission on Indigenous Peoples of the Venezuelan NA and the Venezuela - Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group.

Politics NA leader receives head of Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue received Chairman of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN) M. Arsjad Rasjid P. M. in Jakarta on August 5, as part of his official visit to the archipelago nation.