☀️ Morning digest August 7
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue received Governor of Jakarta Heru Budi Hartono on August 6 within the framework of his official visit to Indonesia.
Hue told the governor that his visit aimed to strengthen relations between the two countries on all channels and at all levels, including via party, parliament, and government channels, locality-to-locality cooperation and people-to-people exchanges. Read full story
- National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue visited the office of Vietnam’s FPT group in Jakarta on August 6 as part of his official visit to Indonesia.
Established in 2017, FPT Indonesia has gradually gained a foothold in this market, which has a population of 280 million, and become the biggest and fastest-growing Vietnamese IT company in the country. It has also diversified services in the Indonesian market to supply new and innovative technologies in such fields as finance, banking, consumption, and health care, he noted. Read full story
- Regional media outlets have highlighted the significance of Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s official visit to Indonesia and attendance in the 44th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-44). Read full story
- Engineering Unit Rotation 2 of Vietnam is going to leave for the UN peacekeeping mission in the Abyei region in the next few days, with about 300 tonnes of supplies to be brought along.
The supplies, including equipment, machinery and food, to serve the performance of duties and daily needs, for one year of working has been packaged and ready to be transported. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has signed a directive requesting greater efforts to ensure national food security and promote sustainable rice production and exports in the current period.
In the directive, the PM pointed out that in recent times, the global food trade situation has been developing complicatedly with rice prices tending to increase because of some countries’ export bans and reduction in the amount of rice sold, some others' growing purchases for rice reserves, the expired Black Sea Grain Deal, and extreme weather phenomena, natural disasters and droughts. Read full story
- The seventh National Children’s Forum opened in Hanoi on August 6, with the participation of 188 children representing 25 million peers across the country.
The forum is being co-organised from August 5-8 by the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA), the National Assembly's Committee for Culture and Education, the Ministry of Education and Training, and the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union's Central Committee under the theme of “Children participate in building a safe, friendly and healthy living environment for children”. Read full story
- The Consulate General of Vietnam in Khon Kaen in collaboration with authorities of Nakhon Phanom province and the association of Thai people of Vietnamese origin in the province held a ceremony on August 6 to mark the 47th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations and the 10th anniversary of the strategic partnership between Vietnam and Thailand.
Before the opening ceremony, delegates offered incense at President Ho Chi Minh Monument in Nakhon Phanom’s Nong Yat commune. Read full story
- Prices of Vietnam’s rice exports have reached the highest level in 15 years following export restrictions in some countries.
The price of 5% broken rice has increased to 590-600 USD per tonne, higher than the 550-575 USD per tonne of the previous week.
Vietnam’s average price of exported rice in the first six months of 2023 reached 539 USD per tonne, a 10.2% increase over the same period in the previous year, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs. Read full story./.