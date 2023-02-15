Politics Vietnam announces 200,000 USD aid to Turkey, Syria after earthquake Vietnam will provide Turkey and Syria with 100,000 USD each as relief aid to support their recovery efforts following a devastating earthquake on February 6, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh announced on February 14.

Politics Minister of Foreign Affairs receives former French Prime Minister Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son hosted a reception in Hanoi on February 14 for former Prime Minister of France Edouard Philippe, who is now Mayor of Le Havre city.

Politics Vietnamese military rescuers join search for earthquake victims in Turkey A team from the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) has immediately begun search and rescue efforts in Haci Omer Alpagot commune, Antakya city, Hatay province of Turkey, after their arrival in the locality in the afternoon of February 14.

Politics Vietnam, El Salvador seek ways to foster cooperation Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and his El Salvador counterpart Alexandra Hill Tinoco, who is paying an official visit to Vietnam from February 14-16, reached consensus on orientations and measures to enhance bilateral cooperation during their talks in Hanoi on February 14.