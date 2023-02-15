☀️ Morning digest February 15
The following is a list of selected news summaries yesterday by the Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
– The foreign-invested economic sector is an important component of Vietnam's economy and the Vietnamese Government always protects the legitimate and legitimate rights and interests of investors, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said on February 14.
He made the remarks at a reception for a delegation of the EU-ASEAN Business Council and the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham) to discuss measures to promote economic, trade and investment relations between Vietnam and the EU.Read full text
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has suggested Vietnamese and US agencies work harder to promote economic, trade and investment ties between the two countries.
At a reception for US Trade Representative Katherine Tai in Hanoi on February 14, PM Chinh affirmed that Vietnam always attaches importance to its comprehensive partnership with the US, and expressed his delight at the strong, all-round development of the bilateral relations over the past time.Read full text
– Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue had a working session with a delegation of the EU-ASEAN Business Council (EU-ABC) and the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham), with representatives from nearly 50 businesses and groups, in Hanoi on February 14.
Managing Director & Regional Head Asia/Pacific at Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg, Jens Ruebbert, and EuroCham Chairman Alain Cany, co-heads of the delegation, affirmed that European businesses are interested in the Vietnamese market and consider Vietnam a leading country and a pioneer in Asia-Pacific, especially Southeast Asia.Read full text
- Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son hosted a reception in Hanoi on February 14 for former Prime Minister of France Edouard Philippe, who is now Mayor of Le Havre city.
Son expressed his pleasure to welcome Philippe on the occasion of the 50th founding anniversary of Vietnam-France diplomatic ties, and the 10th anniversary of strategic partnership.Read full text
– A team from the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) has immediately begun search and rescue efforts in Haci Omer Alpagot commune, Antakya city, Hatay province of Turkey, after their arrival in the locality in the afternoon of February 14.
According to Vietnam Defense Television reporters accompanying the team, the team is sending small groups to conduct reconnaissance in the area. Once they detect any signals of survivors that needed to be rescued, they will immediately report to the commander who will dispatch forces to the scene and take necessary measures. Military medical forces will be ready to provide first aid in case of need. They are also ready to move victims out of the scene if required and hand them over to local authorities.Read full text
– Vietnam has great potential and advantages to develop oyster production chains, experts said at a conference on aquaculture technology organised in Ho Chi Minh City on February 14 by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).
Speaking at the conference, Dinh Xuan Lap, an expert from International Centre for Aquaculture & Fisheries Sustainability (ICAFIS) said that Vietnam's aquaculture in general and mollusk farming in particular has changed positively from self-sufficiency, small-scale production to export-oriented commercial production.Read full text
– Officials of Vietnam and China as well as Vietnamese localities on February 14 gathered at a conference in the northern border province of Lang Son to seek measures to facilitate agro-aquatic product trade between the two countries.
Vietnamese Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan said that as part of efforts to realise the Vietnam-China joint statement on continuing to promote and deepen the bilateral comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, the two sides have agreed to further step up the trade of high quality agricultural and food products.Read full text/.
