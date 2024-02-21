Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.



– Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue has urged the medical sector to develop an equal, quality and effective healthcare system towards universal healthcare coverage and social insurance for all.

NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue visits the Ministry of Public Health on February 20. (Photo: VNA)

At a working session with the Ministry of Public Health on February 20 ahead of the 69th anniversary of the Vietnamese Doctors’ Day (February 27), the top legislator requested the sector to fully roll out the 12th Party Committee’s Resolution on enhancing people’s healthcare in the new situation so as to improve mental and physical wellbeing, stature, longevity, and life quality of the Vietnamese people.Read full text



– Vietnam will become a reliable partner and a crucial link in the global semiconductor value chain in the foreseeable future, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung told Vietnam News Agency in a recent interview.

Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung (Photo: VNA)

Dung said the Vietnamese Government has been working to create the best conditions to welcome investors in the semiconductor industry, adding that Vietnam has all the necessary conditions and factors for developing the industry, including political stability, favourable geographical location, investment incentives, abundant human resources and increasingly developed digital infrastructure.Read full text



- A delegation of the Ministry of National Defence, led by Lieutenant General Pham Truong Son, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army, is attending the Singapore Airshow 2024 from February 20-25.

The delegation of the Ministry of National Defence visits the pavilion of Airbus at the Singapore Airshow 2024. (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese delegation visited booths displaying products of several large businesses and corporations in the world, and watched demonstrations by the Singaporean, Indian, US, Republic of Korean, Chinese, Indonesian and Australian air forces, and some international civil airlines.Read full text



– The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam) said it recorded growth in multiple production aspects in January compared to the previous month and the same period last year.



At a recent meeting on production and business tasks of the first quarter, Deputy General Director of Petrovietnam Le Xuan Huyen said that the State-owned firm fulfilled most of the targets for January and saw year-on-year increases.Read full text



- Vietnam’s export-import turnover reached 1.41 billion USD during the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday which lasted from February 8 - 14, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.



The agency reported that over 1,000 businesses nationwide engaged in import and export activities during the seven-day period. Meanwhile, nearly 10,000 customs declarations were processed in the reviewed period.Read full text



- The Xuan Hong (red spring) festival – the biggest annual blood donation campaign after the Lunar New Year (Tet) celebration, kicked off in Hanoi on February 20, expecting to collect at least 8,000 units of blood.

Donating blood at the National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion on February 20, 2024 (Photo: VNA)

Jointly organised by the National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion (NIHBT) and the Hanoi Youth Association for Blood Donation, the event aims to solve the shortage of blood supply for treatment after Tet. Read full text

– An exhibition of antiques founded in Bac Giang and literature works from the Ly-Tran Dynasties (1009-1400) as well as the Buddhism careers of leading monks of Truc Lam Yen Tu Zen opened at West Yen Tu spiritual-ecological tourism site in the northern province as part of the Bac Giang Culture-Tourism Week 2024.

Visitors to the exhibition of antiques dating back to the Ly-Tran Dynasties in Bac Giang province (Photo: VNA)

The exhibition features 60 ceramic and pottery artifacts and items with the typical style of the Ly-Tran Dynasties, which were collected in Bac Giang, along with 40 images and 50 artifacts selected from eight archaeological excavation sites conducted recently.Read full text/.



