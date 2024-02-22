☀️ Morning digest February 22
The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee will convene its 30th session on February 22, the NA Office has announced.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue will attend, deliver his opening remarks at the event, and chair the session with his deputies by turns. Read full story
- Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang visited Grenoble city from February 17-20 as part of activities to enhance cooperation and friendship between Vietnam and French localities.
At a meeting with Mayor of Grenoble Eric Piolle, Thang appreciated the sentiments and whole-hearted support from the local authorities to the Vietnamese community and students there. Read full story
- A conference to bolster education collaboration between Vietnam and Thailand was held by the Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand, the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Thailand-Vietnam Friendship Association (TVFA) in Bangkok on February 21.
The event drew the participation of representatives from the Thai universities, Thai enterprises who are operating in Vietnam, as well as Vietnamese and Thai students. Read full story
- A ceremony to launch the National Humanitarian Month for 2024, and mark World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day (May 8) is slated for April 22 in Dien Bien Phu city, the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien, heard a press conference held by the Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRC) Central Committee in Hanoi on February 21.
The National Humanitarian Month will run from May 1-31, associated with the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory (May 7, 1954 – 2024), and the 70th anniversary of the liberation of Hanoi (October 10, 1954-2024). Read full story
- The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment on February 21 launched a tree planting campaign at the Tay Yen Tu spiritual and ecological tourism complex in Son Dong district, the northern province of Bac Giang.
On this occasion, organisers planted 100 perennial and rare trees with high economic value. Read full story
- The Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR) on February 21 started the first international freight transport train in the Year of the Dragon from Song Than station in Di An city in the southern province of Binh Duong to Zhengzhou in China's Henan province.
The train, carrying Vietnamese farm produce, is scheduled to arrive in Zhengzhou after nine or 10 days, and there will be one such train per week. Read full story
- Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) maker VinFast said on February 21 that it will break ground for its integrated electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing site in Thoothukudi city, India’s Tamil Nadu state, on February 25.
This move represents a significant step towards a strategic partnership between VinFast and Tamil Nadu, contributing to promoting the development of green transportation in India and the region. Read full story
- BSI - the UK's leading international certification organisation - has just certified ISO 14064-1:2018 standard on greenhouse gas inventory for steel products of Hoa Phat Dung Quat Steel Joint Stock Company.
ISO 14064-1 is an environmental technical standard, implemented in accordance with the Government’s Decree 06/2022 on mitigating greenhouse gas emissions. It is used as a basis for calculating a business's greenhouse gas emissions. This is also one of the certifications that steel manufacturing enterprises need to achieve when exporting to world markets, especially the EU. Read full story
- Ho Chi Minh City is set to step up and professionalise overseas tourism promotion activities this year as part of efforts to attract more visitors, said the municipal Tourism Department.
Announcing tourism promotion programmes on February 21, the department said that for the first time, it will attend the IMEX Frankfurt 2024 in Germany, one of the world’s leading trade fairs for the meetings, events, and incentive travel industry. This fair will feature about 2,900 exhibitors from 150 countries and territories, over 3,000 buyers from 84 countries, and some 180 media agencies from 20 countries. Read full story./.