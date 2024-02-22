Politics Vietnam seeks stronger cooperation with French city in different fields Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang visited Grenoble city from February 17-20 as part of activities to enhance cooperation and friendship between Vietnam and French localities.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on February 21 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Draft Law on Defence, Security Industries and Industry Mobilisation discussed National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh chaired a meeting to discuss the draft Law on Defence, Security Industries and Industrial Mobilisation in Hanoi on February 21.