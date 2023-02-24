Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

-National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue hailed the European Union as a top important partner in Vietnam’s foreign policy during a reception in Hanoi on February 23 for Chair of the European Parliament (EP)’s Committee on Foreign Affairs David McAllister.

Chairman Hue said Vietnam always supports the strengthening of ASEAN-EU strategic partnership and stays ready to play an active role in the process. Read full text



- Vietnam and the EU should continue working closely together for the common goal of promoting Vietnam – EU comprehensive partnership and cooperation, thus bringing practical benefits to their people and businesses and making positive contributions to maintaining peace, stability, development and prosperity in each region and the world.

The statement was made by Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang at a reception in Hanoi on February 23 for Chair of the European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs and member of the European People’s Party David McAllister, who is on Vietnam visit from February 22-24.Read full text



- Politburo member and Minister of Public Security To Lam received visiting Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Samuel Fringant of the French-based DCI Group on February 23 in Hanoi.

Lam said at the meeting that he visited the group’s booth at the defense and security exhibition in Vietnam last December and was very impressed with its models, helicopter pilot training programmes, and assistance, unmanned aerial vehicles.Read full text



- Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien and Lao Minister of Energy and Mines Phoxay Sayasone have agreed to further boost Vietnam-Laos cooperation in energy and mining, contributing to the traditional friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive partnership between the two nations.

During a working session in Hanoi on February 23, the two sides agreed that they are well implementing an MoU signed in 2016 between the two governments on cooperation in hydro power development in Laos, grid connections and electricity import from Laos. Read full text



- The Vietnamese Embassy in China on February 23 held a ceremony to mark the 73rd anniversary of the Vietnam-China diplomatic relations with the participation of Vietnamese expatriates, and Chinese officials, businessmen, experts and reporters.

Addressing the event, Ambassador Pham Sao Mai stressed that the Party, State and people of Vietnam always attache great importance to consolidating and strengthening the friendship and cooperation with their Chinese peers.

Vietnam considers developing relations with China one of the top priorities in its foreign policy, he affirmed.Read full text



- The 76-member search and rescue team of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) safely arrived in Hanoi from Turkey on February 23, completing their mission in the earthquake-hit nation.

Welcoming the team back at the Noi Bai international airport in Hanoi, Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien acknowledged the performance of the team in the disaster relief efforts, and affirmed that the mission was a noble international duty, which contributed to strengthening the Vietnam-Turkey cooperation. Read full text



- The Central Committee of the Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRCS) has received nearly 10 billion VND (434,000 USD) donated by Red Cross workers, organisations and businesses in support of Turkish and Syrian people following the devastating earthquake.

The sum was raised right at the launch of a fundraising campaign in Hanoi on February 23. Read full text



- Some studies show Vietnam’s artificial intelligence (AI) leadership status is blossoming, according to forbes.com website.

Vietnam currently has over 64,000 digital technology enterprises, an increase of 5,600 enterprises compared to 2020, and there are nearly 1,000 Vietnamese branded Information Communication and Technology (ICT) products and services, it said.Read full text



- Ho Chi Minh City and the Canadian province of Nova Scotia have the potential and advantages to boost cooperation in areas, particularly hi-tech agriculture, and trade of aquaculture products, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan said during his meeting with Nova Scotia’s Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Steve Craig.

Hoan said that as this year marks the 50th anniversary of Vietnam – Canada diplomatic ties, the two countries have identified key cooperation areas in the coming time including economic-trade-investment, security-defence, climate change response, marine environmental protection, clean and renewable energy, digital economy, innovation, green growth, and high-quality human resources training.Read full text/.