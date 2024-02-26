☀️ Morning digest February 26
The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.
– President Vo Van Thuong emphasised the importance of grassroots health care while visiting some medical facilities in the northern province of Ha Nam on February 25, ahead of the Vietnamese Doctors’ Day (February 27).
President Vo Van Thuong visits the health station of Thanh Phong commune in Thanh Liem district, Ha Nam province, on February 25. (Photo: VNA)Coming to the health centre of Thanh Liem district, the State leader highly valued the achievements by local medical workers as well as their dedication to the job.Read full text
- President Vo Van Thuong on February 24 attended the opening of the “spring festival in all regions of the country” at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism in Hanoi’s Son Tay town.
The annual event, held by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, honours the fine traditional cultural values of all 54 ethnic groups in the country. This year's festival attracts the participation of people from 28 ethnic communities in 16 provinces.Read full text
– National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on February 25 attended a ceremony to launch the Youth Month 2024 and tree-planting festival at the Truong Bon National Historical Relic Site in Do Luong district, the central province of Nghe An.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue joins an activity within the framework of the launching ceremony of Youth Month 2024 and tree-planting festival in Nghe An province. (Photo: VNA)The event, held by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCM CYU) Central Committee, saw the participation of representatives from central agencies, Nghe An province, and over 3,000 young people in the central province.Read full text
– Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue and other officials paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the special national relic site of Kim Lien and to war martyrs at the national historical relic site of Truong Bon in the central province of Nghe An on February 25.
At the special national relic site of Kim Lien in Kim Lien town of Nam Dan district – the hometown of President Ho, the delegation offered incense to express their endless gratitude and profound respect to the late leader, who devoted his entire life to the struggle for national and class liberation, along with peace and happiness of the Vietnamese people.Read full text
– The Freedom (Issara) Order of Laos was bestowed upon the board of health protection and care for central officials and Central Military Hospital 108 of Vietnam at a ceremony held in Hanoi on February 25.
Thongsavanh Phomvihane ̣(centre), Chairman of the LPRP Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations, presents the Friendship Medal to two individuals of the board of health protection and care for central officials and Central Military Hospital 108 on February 25. (Photo: VNA)In the Vietnam - Laos and Laos - Vietnam Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022, the Party and State of Laos decided to grant orders and medals to some collectives and individuals of the board of health protection and care for central officials and Central Military Hospital 108 in recognition of their outstanding achievements in caring for senior Party and State leaders of Laos over the recent past, thus considerably helping nurture the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.Read full text
– Vietnam will top the world’s asset growth in the next ten years, according to Infobae, a renowned newspaper in Argentina.
In his article posted on Infobae, reporter Rossana Marín highlighted Vietnam is a favoured and promising destination for multinational enterprises to set up production activities, particularly those in technology and automobile manufacturing.Read full text
– A ship from the Vietnam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre (Vietnam MRCC) rescued an ill fisherman and brought him ashore for medical care in the central city of Da Nang on February 24.
Le Ngoc Khon gets medical care on board. (Photo: VNA)Le Ngoc Khon, born 1987 from the central province of Quang Ngai province, suffered shortness of breath, frothing and serious health condition while onboard a fishing boat at sea off the Hoang Sa (Paracels) islands on February 23.Read full text/.