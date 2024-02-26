Politics Laos grants Freedom Order to healthcare board, military hospital of Vietnam The Freedom (Issara) Order of Laos was bestowed upon the board of health protection and care for central officials and Central Military Hospital 108 of Vietnam at a ceremony held in Hanoi on February 25.

Politics Ceremonies held nationwide to see young people off to military service Thirty provinces and cities in the country held ceremonies on February 25 to see tens of thousands of young people off for military service in the first handover batch.

Politics Activities mark 50th anniversary of Vietnam – Malta diplomatic ties The Vietnamese Embassy in Italy and Malta held activities in Malta’s capital of Valetta from February 21-23 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Malta diplomatic ties.

Politics Top legislator commemorates President Ho Chi Minh, war martyrs in Nghe An Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue and other officials paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the special national relic site of Kim Lien and to war martyrs at the national historical relic site of Truong Bon in the central province of Nghe An on February 25.