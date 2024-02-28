Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

-Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen Hoang Xuan Chien and Japanese Vice Minister of Defence for International Affairs Serizawa Kiyoshi co-chaired the 10th Vietnam-Japan defence policy dialogue in Hanoi on February 27.

At the 10th Vietnam-Japan defence policy dialogue (Photo: VNA)

Chien said the dialogue holds particular significance as the two nations recently elevated their relationship to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World during the Vietnamese President’s official visit to Japan in November 2023. Building upon this solid foundation, the relationship between Vietnam and Japan is entering a new phase of development, opening up opportunities for multifaceted cooperation between the two defence ministries. Read full text

-Laws must be developed to concretise the Party’s guidelines and remove bottlenecks for development, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said while chairing the Government’s session on law building on February 27.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the Government's session on law building on February 27. (Photo: VNA)

At the event, he asked ministries and sectors to improve policy response capacity to timely make adjustments and remove difficulties and roadblocks particularly in the areas of production and business, as well as step up decentralisation, simplify administrative procedures and business conditions right in the process of building laws and ordinances, so as to unleash all resources for socio-economic development.Read full text

-The Prime Minister on February 27 issued a Decision approving the Master Plan on the healthcare network for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050.

Key targets by 2025 include 33 hospital beds, 15 doctors, 3.4 pharmacists and 25 nurses per 10,000 people.Read full text

- The second political consultation between the foreign ministries of Vietnam and Denmark took place in Hanoi on February 26.

Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister Le Thi Thu Hang (R) and State Secretary for Trade & Global Sustainability at the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lina Gandlose Hansen. (Photo: VNA)

The event, co-chaired by Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister Le Thi Thu Hang and State Secretary for Trade & Global Sustainability at the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lina Gandlose Hansen, aimed to discuss bilateral cooperation as well as regional and international issues of mutual concern.Read full text

-Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha received General Manager of the Power Construction Corporation of China (PowerChina) Wang Bin in Hanoi on February 27.

Deputy PM Tran Hong Ha (R) receives General Manager of PowerChina Wang Bin in Hanoi on February 27. (Photo: VNA)

The Deputy PM praised the Chinese firm’s fruitful operations along with its application of many advanced technologies around the world, especially in the fields of energy and infrastructure development.Read full text

-Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien has proposed that Vietnam and Bulgaria enhance discussions to boost cooperation in agriculture, chemicals and pharmaceuticals while exploring joint development in foundational industries like materials, manufacturing and processing, and renewable energy.

At the reception (Photo: Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade)

Dien made the proposal while hosting a reception for Bulgarian Minister of Economy and Industry Bogdan Bogdanov on the sidelines of the World Trade Organisation (WTO)’s 13th Ministerial Conference in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), reported the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade.Read full text

-The three-day 13th Vinacas Golden Cashew Rendezvous saw its main event kick off in the central province of Quang Binh on February 27, attracting participants from more than 40 countries and territories worldwide.

The 13th Vinacas Golden Cashew Rendezvous attracts participants from more than 40 countries and territories worldwide (Photo: VNA)

The annual event by the Vietnam Cashew Association (Vinacas) aims to connect cashew stakeholders and provide them with an opportunity to discuss measures for strong and sustainable development of cashew businesses in each country, and the global cashew industry to develop strongly and sustainably.Read full text

-Acuity Funding of Australia will provide finances for eight projects of the Nam Song Hau Trading Investing Petroleum Joint Stock Company (NSH Petro), based in the Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang.

The funding contract was handed over at a ceremony held at the headquarters of the Hau Giang People’s Committee on February 27.Read full text

-Ho Chi Minh City's Saigon Hi-Tech Park (SHTP) and Siemens Electronic Design Automation (Siemens EDA), a segment of Siemens Digital Industries Software, on February 27 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in personnel training in the semiconductor chip industry in Vietnam.

At the MoU signing ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

The deal is based on advantages and expertise of the SHTP in personnel training in the industry, and the strengths of Siemens in software design, with collaboration activities to start this year.Read full text

-An exhibition to showcase two new aircraft of the state-owned Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd. (COMAC) kicked off in the northern province of Quang Ninh on February 27.

The two narrow-body aircraft, C919 and ARJ21, landed at Van Don International Airport in northern Quang Ninh province one day earlier for their showcase and demonstration at the Comac Airshow until February 29.Read full text

-A Vietnam - Cambodia Friendship Monument was inaugurated on February 27 in Svay Rieng province, about 100 kilometres to the southeast of Phnom Penh.

The Vietnam - Cambodia Friendship Monument in Svay Rieng province. (Photo: VNA)

This is the 18th monument completed under a project to build 23 Vietnam – Cambodia Friendship Monuments across Cambodia.Read full text/.