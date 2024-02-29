☀️ Morning digest February 29
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong has sent a letter of congratulations to President of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) Samdech Techo Hun Sen on the successful organisation of the fifth Senate election in Cambodia on February 25.
In the letter, Trong affirmed that Vietnam will continue to do its best, together with Cambodia, to preserve and promote the good relationship between the two countries, making its more intensive, substantive and effective, for the sake of their people and for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world at large. Read full story
- Relations between Australia and Vietnam are moving towards a new height after the two countries celebrated the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties last year, opening a new chapter to deepen the strategic partnership, said Australian Governor General David Hurley.
Hurley made the remarks during a reception on February 28 for Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Pham Hung Tam who came to present his credentials Governor General. Read full story
- The Vietnam National Mine Action Center (VNMAC) on February 28 held a meeting with representatives of embassies of countries, international organisations, and foreign non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to celebrate its 10th founding anniversary (March 4, 2014 - 2024).
In 2010, the Vietnamese Government issued a National Action Programme to overcome the consequences of post-war bombs and mines in the 2010-2015 period (Programme 504). To manage, coordinate and implement the programme, on March 4, 2014, the Government established VNMAC, under the direction of the Prime Minister and the management of the Ministry of National Defence. Read full story
- Vietnamese officials at a workshop in Hanoi on February 28 called on Japan to continue its support to Vietnam in protecting and enforcing intellectual property (IP) rights, making IP a driving force for economic development.
The workshop on IP rights was held by the Japan Patent Office (JPO) and the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) in coordination with the Vietnam Directorate of Market Surveillance under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and the Vietnamese Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST). Read full story
- The first Vietnam International Trade Fair for Apparel, Textiles and Textile Technologies (VIATT) opened in Ho Chi Minh City on February 28.
The expo is co-organised by Messe Frankfurt – a German-based organiser of the world's largest trade fairs, congresses and events – and the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (VIETRADE) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade. Spanning 15,000 square metres, it features over 500 booths run by more than 400 domestic and foreign firms from 16 countries and territories worldwide such as the UK, Germany, the US, Switzerland, Japan, the Republic of Korea, China, Thailand, and India. Read full story
- The Vietnam Kickboxing Federation (VKF) announced on February 28 that the Asian Kickboxing Championships 2024 will be held in the central province of Binh Dinh in July.
It will see the participation of kickboxers from 30 countries and territories. Read full story
- As many as 42 handicraft artists have been honoured with the title of the Hanoi artisan in 2023, with a ceremony held at the centre of Vietnamese craft village quintessence in Gia Lam district, home to Bat Trang Ceramic Village, on February 28.
Nguyen Manh Quyen, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, presented the honour to the artisans at the ceremony. Read full story./.