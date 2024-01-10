Politics Vietnam – Bangladesh friendship to brings practical benefits: Bangladeshi PM The Vietnam - Bangladesh friendship, which went through many ups and downs of the history, will continue to be strengthened, bringing many practical benefits to both countries' people, said Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina.

Politics Ambassador highlights Vietnam-India cooperation prospects Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang’s ongoing visit to India and his attendance at the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit from January 9-12 hold significance to bilateral ties, underscoring Vietnam’s policy of treasuring its ties with India, supporting initiatives and forums led by India that match interests of both nations and the global community, said Vietnamese Ambassador to India Nguyen Thanh Hai.

Politics Bulgarian NA Speaker wraps up official visit to Vietnam Speaker of the National Assembly of Bulgaria Rosen Dimitrov Jeliazkov and his entourage left Hanoi on January 9 afternoon, concluding their five-day official trip to Vietnam at the invitation of National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

Politics Indonesian President’s State visit to help deepen strategic partnership: diplomat The state visit to Vietnam by Indonesian President Joko Widodo from January 11-13 will be an opportunity for the two countries to discuss measures to deepen their strategic partnership and tighten their traditional friendship nurtured over the past nearly 70 years, according to Vietnamese Ambassador to Indonesia Ta Van Thong.