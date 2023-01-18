Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.



-The 13th Party Central Committee convened a meeting in Hanoi on January 17 to consider and give opinions to the wish to cease holding his positions, to stop working, and to retire by Nguyen Xuan Phuc, member of the Politburo, member of the 13th Party Central Committee, President of Vietnam, and Chairman of the Council of National Defence and Security for the 2021-2026 tenure. Read full text



-The National Assembly Standing Committee has decided to convene the third extraordinary meeting of the 15th-tenure legislature to consider personnel affairs under its authority.



The meeting is scheduled to take place on January 18 afternoon at the NA House in Hanoi.Read full text



-Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong applauded the progress in the Vietnam - Republic of Korea (RoK) relations while receiving Speaker of the RoK’s National Assembly (NA) Kim Jin-pyo in Hanoi on January 17.



Welcoming his guest’s official visit after the two countries’ recent upgrade of their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership, the host leader said bilateral relations have been developing on the basis of the long-standing links, many common interests, complementary strengths, and achievements over the last 30 years since their diplomatic ties were set up.Read full text



-National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on January 17 held talks with Speaker of the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s NA Kim Jin-pyo who is on an official visit to Vietnam from January 12-18.



Welcoming the speaker to Vietnam on the first days of 2023, Hue expressed his belief that this visit will contribute to strengthening the relations of the two countries, including the two parliaments.



The two leaders agreed to continue consolidating political trust, especially in the context of complicated developments in international and regional situation. Read full text



-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh affirmed that Vietnam always views the RoK as an important and long-term strategic partner during his meeting with Speaker of the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s National Assembly (NA) Kim Jin-pyo in Hanoi on January 17.



Both host and guest noted with satisfaction that the two countries’ relations have been developing unceasingly in all aspects over 30 years since bilateral diplomatic relations were set up.Read full text



-Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue and Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Kim Jin-pyo on January 17 cut the ribbon to inaugurate the headquarters of the Vietnam-Korea Institute of Science and Technology (VKIST) at the Hoa Lac Hi-tech Park in Hanoi.



Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Hue said that the VKIST project is the fruit of the two countries’ cooperation in science, technology, and innovation, which is considered an inevitable trend of the times. Read full text



-Vietnam has increasingly become a burgeoning industrial hub, especially for tech and apparel, wrote an article published by India’s stattimes.com on January 14.



The article said while parts of Asia are still recovering from the global pandemic, Vietnam’s economy has boomed, reaching an impressive 8.02% increase in GDP by the last quarter of 2022 – that’s faster than other major regional economies in Asia. Its export revenue hit 372 billion USD, up 10% year-on-year.Read full text/.



