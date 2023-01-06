Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

-Leaders of Vietnam on January 5 offered condolences to the Vatican on the passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.

-Lawmakers on January 5 passed a resolution with 476 out of 484 votes, or 95.97%, on the dismissal of two Deputy Prime Ministers from their position during the 15th National Assembly (NA)'s second extraordinary session.



Under the resolution, Pham Binh Minh and Vu Duc Dam are removed from the position of Deputy Prime Minister in the 2021-2026 tenure.



-The National Assembly (NA) passed a resolution approving Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh's proposal on the appointment of two Deputy Prime Ministers at its second extraordinary session in Hanoi on January 5.



Tran Hong Ha and Tran Luu Quang officially became new Deputy Prime Ministers for the 2021-2026 tenure after the resolution received "yes" votes from all of the 481 participating legislators, equivalent to 96.68% of the total number of NA deputies.



- More than 200 documents, photos and objects featuring the Paris negotiations for the signing of an agreement on ending the war and restoring peace in Vietnam (Paris Peace Accords) 50 years ago are being displayed in Hanoi.



The exhibition, opened on January 5, is held by the National Archives Center III under the Ministry of Home Affairs' State Records and Archives Department. The documents, images and artifacts on display are being preserved at the National Archives Centers II and III; the archives of the Foreign Ministry, the Vietnam National Museum of History, the national archives of the US and Russia, the liaison board of war veterans who once served in the Joint Military Group at Davis Camp, and some witnesses of the negotiation.



-The Vietnam Report JSC and VietNamNet online newspaper on January 5 revealed the list of the 500 largest enterprises in Vietnam (VNR500) and top 10 prestigious companies in the fields of pharmacy, logistics, tourism, transportation and animal feed in 2022.



The VNR500 list includes Samsung Electronics Thai Nguyen Co. Ltd., Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam), Vietnam Electricity (EVN), Vietnam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex), Hoa Phat Group JSC, Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel), Vingroup JSC, Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Agribank), Mobile World Investment Corporation and Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV), among others.



- Police have launched criminal proceedings against and temporarily detained former Vietnamese Ambassador to Malaysia Tran Viet Thai for the charge of "abusing position and power while performing duties".



Nguyen Hoang Linh, a former official of the Vietnamese Embassy in Malaysia, was also prosecuted for the same charge and banned from leaving his residence place, Lt. Gen. To An Xo, Chief of the Office and Spokesman of the Ministry of Public Security (MPS), said on January 5.



- More than 549 million USD worth of new and additional investment was poured into export processing and industrial zones of Ho Chi Minh City in 2022, about 9.8% higher than the target, statistics showed.



The capital comprises 196.6 million USD in foreign investment and over 8.15 trillion VND (352.48 million USD) in domestic investment, the HCM City Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority (HEPZA) said on January 5.