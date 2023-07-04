☀️ Morning digest July 4
The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, who is also Secretary of the Central Military Commission, chaired the commission’s sixth session in Hanoi on July 3 to review the fulfilment of military and national defence tasks, and Party building in the first half of this year, and roll out tasks for the last six months. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on July 3 attended the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ virtual conference on promoting the implementation of economic diplomacy serving socio-economic development in the last half of 2023. The event gathered participants from the ministry’s headquarters in Hanoi and 94 Vietnamese representative offices overseas. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on July 3 suggested the United Nations (UN) and its Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) in particular carry forward their strengths to support member countries, including Vietnam, in socio-economic development policy making and enforcement.
At a reception for Under-Secretary-General of the UN and Executive Secretary of the ESCAP Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana in Hanoi, the PM affirmed that Vietnam highly values the role of the UN in promoting multilateral cooperation to address global issues, as well as significant contributions by the ESCAP to socio-economic development in Asia-Pacific since its establishment more than 75 years ago. Read full story
- Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son affirmed on July 3 that Vietnam attaches great importance to cooperation with the United Nations (UN) in general and the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) in particular.
During his talks with Under-Secretary-General of the UN and Executive Secretary of the ESCAP Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana in Hanoi, Son said Alisjahbana’s Vietnam visit from July 3-6 is of significance in the context that the world and the region are at the midpoint for implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and facing noted challenges, requiring stronger international cooperation. Read full story
- President Vo Van Thuong received Ambassador Giorgio Aliberti, outgoing Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Vietnam, in Hanoi on July 3, during which the host lauded the diplomat’s significant contributions to promoting the Vietnam-EU relationship, especially the signing of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the sides' efforts to hasten the early ratification of the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) by EU member states. Read full story
- Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan attributed outcomes of cooperation between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) to significant contributions by individuals, organisations and associations, including the Association of Korean People Loving Vietnam (VESAMO), during her reception for a visiting VESAMO delegation in Hanoi on July 3. Read full story
- The highly special and unique diplomatic style deeply imbued with the “Vietnamese bamboo” identity, which inherits the legacy of President Ho Chi Minh, has secured a growing role for Vietnam in the international arena, said Dr Ruvislei Gonzalez Saez, Vice President of the Cuba - Vietnam Friendship Association and Director of the International Relations Programme of Cuba. Read full story
- AECIS became the first Vietnamese start-up company to attend the Collision Conference 2023 held in Toronto, Canada, on June 26-29. AECIS provides construction project management solutions tailored to fit each individual project. Its personalised approach ensures that the project is managed in a way that suits its unique requirements and goals. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met and presented gifts to the national football squad in Hanoi on July 3 before their departure for the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023.
Meeting the team at the Hanoi-based Vietnam Youth Football Training Centre, PM Chinh stated that the Party and the State always pay heed to the comprehensive and inclusive development mission, which covers the fields of culture and sports. Read full story
- Two passenger trains from the capital city of Hanoi to the northern port city of Hai Phong will be organised at the Hanoi station on all days in the week starting July 13, instead of just weekends and holidays like now, the Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR) has announced. The trains, coded LP3 and LP5, are scheduled to depart in Hanoi at 9:20 am and 3:15 pm, respectively. Read full story
- Vietnam is likely to experience slightly higher temperatures in July this year with one or two typhoons expected to hit the East Sea, according to the National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting.
There is a possibility of one or two typhoons and tropical depressions in the East Sea that could affect the northern and north central regions of Vietnam, said Nguyen Duc Hoa, deputy head of the Climate Forecast Department at the National Center for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting. Read full story./.