Politics Vietnam, Cambodia closely cooperate in border management, protection: spokesperson Vietnam and Cambodia have always closely cooperation in border management and protection, maintaining security and order, and crime combat in the border area, Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Pham Thu Hang said on July 3.

Politics Congratulations offered to new Timor-Leste leaders Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on July 3 sent a message of congratulations to Kay Rala Xanana Gusmao on his taking-office as Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste.

Politics Vietnam attaches importance to cooperation with ESCAP: FM Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son affirmed on July 3 that Vietnam attaches great importance to cooperation with the United Nations (UN) in general and the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) in particular.

Videos Party chief chairs Central Military Commission’s session Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong attended a meeting of the Central Military Commission in Hanoi on July 3.