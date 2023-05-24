Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

-Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung on May 23 told the National Assembly (NA) that the socio-economic recovery and development programme has created a new development space, new motivation and new capacity for industries, fields and localities, making an important contribution to the country's economic growth, recovery and development.

However, the completion of investment procedures for projects and the allocation of capital are still slow compared to the requirements of the National Assembly in Resolution No. 69/2022/QH15, he said at the legislature's ongoing 5th session.



-National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on May 23 affirmed that the Czech Republic is a very important partner of Vietnam in Central-Eastern Europe, during his reception for Deputy Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech parliament Jan Bartosek in Hanoi on May 23.

Hue hailed the outcomes of the talks between Bartosek and NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Duc Hai, which took place earlier the same day, and stressed that the Czech legislator's Vietnam visit contributes to boosting cooperation between the two countries in general and their legislative bodies in particular.



-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception in Hanoi on May 23 for Slovenian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Tanja Fajon.

PM Chinh spoke highly of the results of the talks between the Slovenian official and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son, and her meeting with Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien, as well as the Vietnam-Slovenia business in Ho Chi Minh City.

-Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son on May 23 held talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign and European Affairs of Slovenia Tanja Fajon, who is on an official visit to Vietnam from May 22-23.

During the talks, Son affirmed that Vietnam always attaches importance to and wishes to strengthen the traditional friendship and multi-faceted cooperation with Slovenia - a traditional partner and friend of Vietnam in the Central Eastern Europe.



-Vietnam wants Canada to continue sharing experience with and support Vietnam in green and sustainable development, and cutting emissions to net-zero, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha told Canadian Ambassador to Vietnam Shawn Perry Steil at a meeting on May 23.

Ha expressed his belief that through forums and multilateral cooperation mechanisms, the two countries will continue to expand bilateral cooperation in many fields.



-Minister of Home Affairs Pham Thi Thanh Tra held a working session in Hanoi on May 23 with her Lao counterpart Thongchanh Manixay, during which both sides expressed delight at the close cooperation between the two ministries and the fruitful outcomes of joint activities.

The two ministries have enjoyed effective partnership in high-level delegation exchange, personnel training for the Lao side, experience sharing in administrative reform and religious affairs, and the building of a national archive centre of Laos, said Tra.



-There is great potential for Vietnam and New Zealand to further strengthen cooperation in terms of trade, industry and investment, said Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang at the 8th meeting of the Vietnam-New Zealand Joint Trade and Economic Commission (JTEC) held in Hanoi on May 23.

Co-chaired by Thang and Deputy Secretary for Foreign Affairs and Trade of New Zealand Vangelis Vitalis, the meeting focused on reviewing bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, agriculture, education and training, tourism, aviation, and labour.



-Ho Chi Minh City hopes New South Wales and Australia in general will support and cooperate with the southern hub in training human resources, digital transformation, and developing digital economy and transport infrastructure, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen told visiting Governor of New South Wales Margaret Beazley on May 23.

Nen highlighted the comprehensive, extensive and effective cooperation between Vietnam and Australia as well as between HCM City and Australian localities in different fields, especially in investment, saying that Australia has so far had 280 investment project in the city. Educational cooperation between the two nations has also recorded fruitful results, he added.



-Ho Chi Minh City wants to further strengthen cooperation with the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Incheon Metropolitan Council, especially in sports, culture and people-to-people exchange, said Nguyen Van Dung, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Council on May 23.

At a reception for visiting Chairman of the Incheon Metropolitan Council Heo Shick, he said HCM City has established friendly and cooperative relations with seven RoK cities, adding that the municipal People's Council signed cooperation agreements with the RoK's Incheon and Busan Metropolitan Councils.



-The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has announced two decisions to further reduce policy interest rates, which will become effective from May 25, 2023.

Under one decision, the interest rates of the overnight interbank electronic payment and compensatory lending for capital shortfall in offset payments by the SBV to CIs will be reduced from 6.0% per annum to 5.5% per annum.