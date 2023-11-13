☀️ Morning digest November 13
The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has ordered the strengthening of management over the implementation of auctions for mining rights, particularly for minerals used as common construction materials, given signs of legal violations detected in the recent bidding for the mining right of three sand mines in Hanoi.
In a November 11 dispatch sent to the Ministers of Public Security, Environment and Natural Resources, Finance, and Construction; and the Chairpersons of the People's Committees of Hanoi, and other centrally-run cities, and provinces, the PM noted that in recent times, many localities have organised public and transparent auctions to grant mining rights, achieving many positive results, and contributing to generating large revenues for local budgets.
- The Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, Minister Counselor Le Thi Minh Thoa, laid stress on the significance of the UN General Assembly’s operation reform to the UN’s reform while attending the 78th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on November 10.
Addressing a debate at the UNGA on November 10 on reforms of the UNGA, the Vietnamese diplomat highlighted that the UN and its member countries should intensify measures to ensure that the UNGA can make a more effective and meaningful response to global challenges that have been increasing in number and growing complicated.
- Vietnam stands ready to accompany the UN on assisting Cuba to carry out the 2030 Agenda on Sustainable Development, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, has said.
At a recent working session with UN Resident Coordinator in Cuba Francisco Pichon, Giang highlighted the special friendship between Vietnam and Cuba, and informed the UN official of Vietnam's active support for Cuba through various mechanisms, including the South – South Cooperation and trilateral cooperation, especially in the fields of agriculture and food.
- The Vietnamese community in Israel remains safe more than one month after conflicts broke out in Israel, heard an online meeting on November 11 connecting Vietnamese citizens living across Israel with media agencies in Vietnam.
Ambassador Ly Duc Trung said that the Vietnamese community in Israel is relatively small, with about 500 long-term residents and around 200 working or studying short-term.
- A training course on diplomatic and security activities in preparation for the upcoming 11th Asia-Pacific Regional Conference of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) was held in Hanoi on November 10.
Organised by the Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRC) Central Committee, which is also the host of the conference, the course provided VRC staff members and volunteers with basic knowledge about necessary reception works and skills to handle situations arising.
- Chairwoman of the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Association Nguyen Thi Thanh and Chairwoman of the Cambodia-Vietnam Friendship Association Samdech Men Sam An on November 12 co-chaired a conference in Tay Ninh province to review the one-year implementation of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on coordination between the two associations for the 2022-2027 period.
At the event, participants also discussed directions for cooperation activities in 2024, and exchanged experiences in conducting people-to-people exchanges between agencies, units and localities that share the borderline.
- A delegation of Hanoi led by Standing Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Thi Tuyen visited Fukuoka prefecture, and attended activities marking 15 years of the two localities’ friendship within the framework of its working trip to Japan from November 10-12.
Welcoming the delegation, Fukuoka Governor Hattori Seitaro and Chairman of the Fukuoka Prefectural Assembly Kohara Katsuji soke highly of the visit, considering it a new start resuming delegation exchange activities after a hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
- A Celebrity Cruises ship with more than 3,000 passengers and crew on board berthed at Chan May port, the central province of Thua Thien – Hue on November 12.
The passengers will visit several central localities, including Thua Thien-Hue, Da Nang and Quang Nam.
- Vietnamese athletes won the sixth and seventh gold medals for Vietnam at the 14th World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships and Congress held in Wonju, the Republic of Korea, on November 9-11.
Specifically, Tran Hoang Duy Thuan and Bui Thi Thoa grabbed the gold in the mixed pairs category. The bronze medal in this category also went to Vietnam's Quoc Vuong and Cam Tu.