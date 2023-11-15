Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh urged officials to raise their sense of responsibility towards administrative reform while chairing the sixth meeting of the Government’s Steering Committee for Administrative Reform on November 14.

The sixth meeting of the Government’s Steering Committee for Administrative Reform on November 14 (Photo: VNA)

In his remarks, PM Chinh, who is also head of the steering committee, affirmed that administrative reform has recorded many improvements.



-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received World Bank (WB) Regional Vice President for East Asia and Pacific Manuela V. Ferro, International Finance Corporation (IFC) Regional Vice President for Asia and the Pacific Riccardo Puliti, and IFC Vice President and Treasurer John Gandolfo in Hanoi on November 14.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) and World Bank (WB) Regional Vice President for East Asia and Pacific Manuela V. Ferro (Photo: VNA)

The PM affirmed that the Vietnamese Government considers the WB and IFC crucial development partners, which have supported and contributed to the nation's socio-economic development through policy advice and financial assistance for ODA projects, preferential loans and loans for the private sector.



-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received in Hanoi on November 14 French virologist Prof. Francoise Barre-Sinoussi during which he asked France in general, the Paris-based Pasteur Institute and the Professor, to encourage scientists to continue conducting research, especially those on emerging infectious diseases in Vietnam.

The PM expressed his admiration for the French professor, who co-discovered the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) that causes AIDS in 1983, received a Nobel Prize in Medicine in 2008. Since 1988, the professor has come to Vietnam more than 20 times and provided training for and helped scientists, hospitals and research institutes connect with experts around the world and join international research network.



-A delegation of the National Assembly (NA) led by its Vice Chairman Tran Thanh Man on November 13 took activities to promote the Vietnam-Portugal relations, within the framework of the visit to the European country.

NA Vice Chairman Tran Thanh Man (R) meets with Portugal’s Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Francisco André on November 13. (Photo: VNA)

At the meeting with Portugal's Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Francisco André, the Vietnamese NA official said that Vietnam attaches importance and gives priority to strengthening the partnership and comprehensive cooperation with European Union, its member states including Portugal – an important member of the EU.

-Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien held a working session with World Bank (WB) Regional Vice President for East Asia and Pacific Manuela V. Ferro in Hanoi on November 14.

Appreciating the WB's support for the development of Vietnam's electricity and energy sector, Dien said the Vietnamese Government encourages all economic sectors to invest in the electricity sector based on the principles of healthy competition and of ensuring the investors' interests.



-Vietnam and France will give priority to the collaboration in climate change response and the maintenance of biodiversity towards sustainable development, heard a recent working session between Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien and newly-accredited Ambassador to Vietnam Oliver Brochet.

Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien (R) and newly-accredited Ambassador to Vietnam Oliver Brochet. (Photo: VNA)

Dien briefed the French diplomat on the implementation of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), adding Vietnam welcomes positive outcomes of the trade deal in promoting the economic and trade ties between Vietnam and the EU member states.



-Permanent Vice Chairman of the Mass Mobilisation Commission of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Pham Tat Thang held talks with Vice President of the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC) Central Committee Inlavanh Keobounphanh in Hanoi on November 14.

Thang, who is also a member of the CPV Central Committee, underlined the results of cooperation between the two Parties and the two countries. He also informed his guest about the results of the Vietnamese commission's mass mobilisation activities.



-The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) and the Armenpress News Agency of Armenia signed a cooperation agreement via video conferencing on November 14, marking the official collaboration in specialised activities between the two national news agencies.

VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang (sitting) signs the cooperation agreement with the Armenpress News Agency in Hanoi on November 14. (Photo: VNA)

VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang said the agreement provides the basis for them to officially exchange news in different forms and carry out other cooperation projects matching each side's demand and capacity.



-The People’s Committee of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on November 14 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with AstraZeneca Vietnam Co. Ltd. on cooperation in innovation in the healthcare sector.

According to Tran Viet Truong, Chairman of the Can Tho People's Committee, the partnership is expected to help Can Tho promote innovation in particular healthcare areas, including disease prevention and control, medical and biological research, and human resources training. It will also increase the access to new medicines and vaccines in Can Tho and the Mekong Delta region.