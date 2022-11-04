☀️ Morning digest November 4
The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
– Vietnam will coordinate closely with host Cambodia and other ASEAN members and partners at the upcoming 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and related summits to help consolidate the bloc’s solidarity and centrality, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang said on November 3.
Addressing the ministry’s regular press briefing, Hang noted that at the invitation of Cambodian Prime Minister and Chair of ASEAN 2022 Samdech Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will attend the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and related summits in Phnom Penh from November 10 to 13.Read full story
–The Inspection Commission of the Party Central Committee held the 22nd meeting on November 1-2, deciding disciplinary measures on a number of Party organisations and officials.
The commission issued a reprimand to the Party civil affairs board of the provincial People’s Committee of Dong Thap in the 2021-2026 tenure, for their violation of working regulations and lax leadership which enabled the provincial People’s Committee and some organisations and individuals to breach the Party’s regulations and the State’s laws in bidding and purchasing medical materials serving pandemic control.Read full story
– Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, has stressed Vietnam's consistent stance of opposing the economic, trade and financial embargo against Cuba.
At a debate on the necessity of ending the economic, commercial and financial embargo imposed by the US against Cuba (called Item 36) on November 2 as part of the UN General Assembly’s 77th session, Giang emphasised that the embargo violates international law and the basic principles of the UN Charter, and goes against a common desire for equal relations between countries.Read full story
– Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang has reiterated Vietnam's consistent stance that protecting the living environment and people's health is always the top goal, without sacrificing the environment for economic growth, in response to the information that some US congressmen sent a letter of protest to the Taiwanese (China) authorities saying Vietnam's handling of the Formosa case was not satisfactory.
The official stated that Vietnam is determined to eliminates projects that cause environmental pollution, ensure the quality of the living environment, protect biodiversity and ecosystems, and build a green, circular, and environmentally friendly economy.Read full story
– Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Nguyen Thi Hong has underscored that credit governance must be prudent to help curb inflation and stabilise the macro-economy when responding to legislators’ concern about credit for real estate.
Speaking at the National Assembly’s question-and-answer session on November 3 she said the safe and healthy development of the property market is important to socio-economic development. This market should mobilise capital through different channels such as direct investment, the stock market, corporate bonds, the state budget, and funding from people and enterprises.Read full story
– Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang underlined the Vietnamese Government’s consistent attention to food security while addressing the ministry’s regular press briefing on November 3.
"The Vietnamese Government always pays attention to and considers safeguarding national food security as a specially important task in the national industrialisation and modernisation process and in ensuring the country’s stability and sustainable development," she said.Read full story
- Ho Chi Minh City is committed to creating favourable conditions for Danish firms to make long-term investments and run businesses in green economic development, stated Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan while hosting Crown Prince of Denmark Frederik Andre Henrik Christian on November 3.
Hoan asked Danish enterprises to share their experience, invest, and transfer technology to the southern metropolis so it can implement the Government’s net zero commitment.Read full story
– A meeting was held on November 3 in Cat Ba Biosphere Reserve in the northern port city of Hai Phong in response to the first International Day for Biosphere Reserves.
Addressing the event, Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Vo Tuan Nhan said that the day is being celebrated for the first time in Vietnam and many other countries, affirming the significance of sustainable lifestyle in harmony with the environment.Read full story/.
