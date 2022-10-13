☀️ Morning digest October 13
The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hailed women-led businesses as major contributors to economic recovery and development in Vietnam and the region in his virtual remarks at the second ASEAN Women Leaders’ Summit 2022 on October 12.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attends the second ASEAN Women Leaders’ Summit 2022 on October 12 in an online form. (Photo: VNA)He reiterated Vietnam’s commitments in cooperating with other ASEAN member states to further promote gender equality and women’s empowerment, contributing to shaping a sustainable, inclusive and resilient future of the region and the world at large. Read full story
- Vietnam will work alongside the international community to build a world of peace, where all people, states and nations may benefit from the fruits of development and social progress, and where no one is left behind, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son said in an interview to the press on the occasion of Vietnam’s fresh election to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the 2023-2025 tenure. Read full story
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) meets voters in HCM City on October 12. (Photo: VNA)- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and National Assembly (NA) deputies of Ho Chi Minh City met with voters in the districts of Cu Chi and Hoc Mon on October 12 ahead of the 15th parliament’s fourth session. Read full story
- The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee wrapped up its 16th session on October 12, during which it stepped up preparations for the parliament’s coming fourth session. Read full story
- Vietnam wishes to continue receiving close coordination and assistance from the Japanese Government and businesses in promoting their strategic partnership on digital transformation, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Information and Communication Nguyen Huy Dung said at a forum themed “Digital Transformation for an Inclusive Digital Society” on October 12. Read full story
- Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien is in Moscow to attend the Russian Energy Week (REW 2022) International Forum, which was opened at Manege Central Exhibition Hall on October 12. Read full story
- A seminar will be held by Viet Nam News in Hanoi on October 18 to discuss the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s investment in Vietnam to mark the 30th anniversary of the countries’ diplomatic ties.
The event will be attended by the Vietnam News Agency General Director, the editorial board of the Viet Nam News daily, representatives of the Korean Chamber of Commerce (KOCHAM), and major Korean companies including Samsung, POSCO and DEEP C, along with officials of several Vietnamese localities and ministries. Read full story
- The 2022 Mekong Tourism Forum (MTF), themed “Rebuild Tourism, Rebound with Resilience”, opened in the central province of Quang Nam on October 12 with the participation of more than 250 delegates from Vietnam and other Greater Mekong Sub-region (GMS) nations, as well as international tourism organisations. Read full story
- Food Ingredients Vietnam (Fi Vietnam 2022), the largest food and beverage (F&B) ingredients exhibition in the country, opened in Ho Chi Minh City on October 12. Read full story
- East Asian Seas countries are current in the process of negotiating a global agreement to put an end to plastic pollution and marine plastic litter, Pham Thu Hang, Deputy Director-General of the Vietnam Institute of Seas and Islands (VISI), said at the 25th Inter-governmental Meeting of the Coordinating Body on the Seas of East Asia (COBSEA), Part Two, in Hanoi on October 12. Read full story
- Six Vietnamese universities have been listed in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2023, which includes nearly 1,800 universities across 104 countries and regions, the largest and most diverse of its kind to date.
The Vietnamese institutions listed are Duy Tan University, Ton Duc Thang University, Vietnam National University, Hanoi (VNU), Hanoi University of Science and Technology (HUST), Vietnam National University – Ho Chi Minh City (VNU-HCM) and Hue University, which was named on the list for the first time. Read full story./.