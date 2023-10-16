Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

-National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Victorovich Volodin held talks in Hanoi on October 15 following a welcome ceremony for the latter earlier the same day.

NA Chairman Hue called Volodin's visit a significant event contributing to consolidating and enhancing the friendship and cooperation between the two legislative bodies and the two countries in general.



- Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and other National Assembly (NA) deputies of Hanoi met with voters of Dong Da, Ba Dinh, and Hai Ba Trung districts on October 14 in preparation for the sixth session of the 15th-tenure parliament.

Local voters were informed about the planned agenda of the coming session, set to open later this month, and a report summarising ministries, sectors, and Hanoi authorities' replies to opinions and petitions from voters of the three districts.



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on October 15 visited the Tra Vinh Patriotic Monks Solidarity Association at Kom Pong Pagoda in Tra Vinh city on the occasion of the Sene Dolta festival, as part of his visit to the Mekong Delta region.

Sene Dolta, which is celebrated from the 30th of the eighth lunar month to the second of the ninth lunar month each year (October 13-15 this year), is one of the most important religious festivals for Khmer ethnic people, along with Chol Chnam Thmay (New Year) and Ooc Oom Bok to thank the Moon for a good harvest.



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on October 15 attended a ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of Dai Ngai Bridge spanning over Hau River, a Mekong tributary, connecting Tra Vinh and Soc Trang provinces.

Costing 8 trillion VND (327.4 million USD) sourced from the State budget, Dai Ngai Bridge stretches over 15 km long on National Route 60, including leading roads.



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh joined other National Assembly (NA) deputies of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho in a meeting with 700 voters who are representatives of the local youth and young manpower on October 14.

Appreciating the young voters' opinions, contributions to local development, and support for the Government, PM Chinh underlined the youth's core role in national construction and safeguarding.



- Vietnamese Ambassador to Canada Pham Vinh Quang presented his credentials to Canadian Governor General Mary Jeannie May Simon in Ottawa on October 13.

During the meeting after the presentation of credentials ceremony, Ambassador Quang affirmed that the leaders and people of Vietnam wish to maintain, comprehensively develop, and further deepen the comprehensive partnership established in 2017 between the two countries.



-A workshop discussing opportunities for Canadian industrial and technological businesses in the Vietnamese market has been held recently in British Columbia, Cambodia.

The event, hosted by the Vietnamese Embassy in Canada in collaboration with the Ministry of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation of British Columbia and the Canada-ASEAN Business Council (CABC), is part of a series of event to celebrate the 50th founding anniversary of the Vietnam - Canada diplomatic ties, and the 30th establishing anniversary of the Vietnam Trade Office in Canada.



-Floods caused by torrential rains over the past six days in the central region have caused heavy damage in many localities, and rains are forecast to expand to the south region in the coming days.

According to the Standing Office of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, as of 4:pm on October 14, two people in Ha Tinh and Thua Thien - Hue had lost their lives after floods swept through the localities.



-The Vietnam Summit in Japan 2023 opened at the University of Tokyo on October 15 as part of activities to mark the 50th founding anniversary of the diplomatic ties between Vietnam and Japan.

The event is a series of seminars held every two years by the Vietnamese Academic Network in Japan (VANJ), the Vietnamese Professionals in Japan (VPJ) and the Vietnamese Youth and Students' Association (VYSA) in Japan.