Politics Sailing Ship 286-Le Quy Don completes military diplomatic mission Sailing Ship 286-Le Quy Don of the Vietnam Naval Academy docked at Nha Trang port in the central province of Khanh Hoa on October 18, successfully completing its military diplomatic mission in connection with long-distance seafaring training trip for final-year naval students.

Politics Foreign Minister hosts OECD Secretary-General Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son had a meeting with Secretary General of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Mathias Cormann in Hanoi on October 18.

Politics Foreign Minister hails Wallonie-Bruxelles’ support for Vietnam Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son has hailed the support of the French Community of Belgium (Federation Wallonie-Bruxelles) for Vietnam in general and the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry in particular over the past 25 years through projects in various fields.

Politics Foreign Minister delighted at growing ties with Japan Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son has expressed his delight at the strong and comprehensive development of Vietnam-Japan ties with high political trust.