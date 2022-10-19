☀️ Morning digest October 19
The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
– President Nguyen Xuan Phuc met with 122 workers in the electricity industry, who had just been honoured at a skill competition held by the Electricity of Vietnam (EVN).
At the meeting, the State leader hailed the outstanding workers along with the 100,000-strong workforce of the EVN for their silent but great contributions to ensuring the stable and reliable operation of the national power network. Read full story
– Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Park Jin, who is on an official visit to Vietnam, in Hanoi on October 18.
The host leader affirmed the Vietnamese Government and people’s resolve to continue promoting the two countries’ cooperation in a strong, substantive, effective, and extensive manner. Read full story
– Vietnam highly values the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD)’s cooperation and policy consultations, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told OECD Secretary General Mathias Cormann during a reception in Hanoi on October 18.
PM Chinh said OECD’s problem-solving approach is suitable for Vietnam.
Vietnam supports policies for the goal of common development of humanity and for the benefit of the people, equality and social progress, he said. Read full story
– President of Singapore Halimah Yacob visited the Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) in Tu Son city, the northern province of Bac Ninh, on October 18 as part of her ongoing State visit at the invitation of President Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
At the working session, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyen Anh Tuan said with a favourable geopolitical position and business environment, Bac Ninh has attracted nearly 1,800 foreign-invested projects worth over 2.29 billion USD from 38 countries and territories. It is now home to 16 industrial parks, two of which are invested by VSIP. Read full story
– Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and his counterpart from the Republic of Korea (RoK) Park Jin held talks in Hanoi on October 18, agreeing to take many measures for further developing their countries’ cooperation.
Welcoming his guest, Son said Park’s official visit to Vietnam holds great importance amid the 30th anniversary of the countries’ diplomatic ties this year. Read full story
– Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son has expressed his delight at the strong and comprehensive development of Vietnam-Japan ties with high political trust.
During a reception in Hanoi on October 18 for Parliamentary Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan Takagi Kei, who led the Japanese delegation to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Southeast Asia Ministerial Forum 2022, Son spoke highly of Japan’s practical support and important contributions in its role as a co-chair of the OECD Southeast Asia Regional Programme. Read full story
– Vo Van Thuong, Politburo member and permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat, had meetings with several Cambodian leaders in Phnom Penh on October 18 during his official visit to Cambodia.
During the meetings with President of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) and Prime Minister Hun Sen; CPP Honorary Chairman and President of the National Assembly Heng Samrin; CPP Vice Chairwoman, Deputy PM, head of the CPP Central Committee’s Mass Mobilisation Commission and President of the Cambodia-Vietnam Friendship Association Men Sam An, Thuong affirmed that Vietnam treasures the solidarity and mutual support between the two Parties and countries, which is an objective rule and the most important factor for the stability and development of each country. Read full story
– Relations of foreign non-governmental organisations (NGOs) with Vietnamese agencies and partners have continued to be enhanced while the effectiveness of their programmes and projects improved, an official has said.
Nguyen Ngoc Hung, head of the People’s Aid Coordinating Committee (PACCOM) under the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFPO), made the remark while addressing a meeting to share information with foreign NGOs in Hanoi on October 18. The annual event was held by the Committee for Foreign NGO Affairs (COMINGO). Read full story./.