The Inspection Commission of the Party Central Committee held its 21st session on October 18-19, meting out disciplinary measures on some Party organisations and Party members that have violated the Party's regulations and the State's law.



-Hundreds of Vietnamese citizens tricked into illegal jobs in Cambodia have been rescued over the past several months, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said at the Foreign Ministry’s regular press conference on October 20.



The spokesperson said cases in which Vietnamese citizens were cheated into illegal jobs and detained in Cambodia reported by the media took place in areas under the charge of the Vietnamese Consulate General in Battambang province.



The Foreign Ministry has always kept a close watch on the situation in Ukraine and paid attention to the citizen protection work and the protection of Vietnamese people living and working there, the spokesperson affirmed the same day.



Hang said in the context of the conflict in Ukraine developing more complicatedly and unpredictably, the ministry quickly asked the Vietnamese Embassy to maintain contact with the Vietnamese community in the country to stay updated, to ensure round-the-clock hotline services, and work with local authorities to take measures to support and ensure life and property safety for Vietnamese citizens and businesses in Ukraine.



Meanwhile, the situation of Vietnamese workers in Africa has been stable and seen certain improvements, the spokesperson said.



Asked about the situation of Vietnamese workers in Africa and citizen protection work for Vietnamese nationals in Africa, the spokesperson said the Vietnamese Embassy in Angola, also in charge of affairs in Democratic Republic of Congo, has received many requests for assistance and repatriation from Vietnamese nationals residing in the Democratic Republic of Congo due to problems with their employers, regarding employment placement, accommodation, and also delayed payment of salary or salary cut.



-Also at the press conference, spokesperson Hang said the joint working group of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China held their 37th meeting on the implementation of the Declaration of Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) in Cambodia on October 1-3.



She said at the meeting, the two sides discussed the situation on the East Sea, the implementation of the DOC and the building of a Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC).



-The visit to Vietnam by United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres from October 21 – 22 is expected to contribute to expanding and improving the efficiency of cooperation between the two sides.



The visit, as affirmed by the UN Secretary General, demonstrates the importance the UN attaches to its partnership with Vietnam over the past 45 years, and that Vietnam is an indispensable member of the UN, which has been significantly contributing to UN efforts in addressing global challenges, for peace and development in the world.



United Nations Resident Coordinator in Vietnam Pauline Tamesis has granted an inclusive interview to Vietnam News Agency on the upcoming Vietnam visit by UN Secretary-General António Guterres as well as the Vietnam-UN partnership.



-The newly-appointed Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Andrew John Lech Goledznowski has given general assessments of the potential to further promote multifaceted relations between Vietnam and Australia, saying that there are many opportunities for the two countries to expand their relations in the future.



As an Ambassador, he really wants to build and grow the relationship between the two countries, he said in a recent interview granted to Vietnam News Agency.



-Ho Chi Minh City wishes US businesses to continue investing in the city in areas that suit both the city's interest and the businesses' strengths such as building deep-water ports, transport infrastructure, digital transformation and clean energy, Ngo Minh Chau, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee has said.



He made the suggestion at a reception on October 20 for Whitney Baird, Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs at the US Department of State, who is on a visit to the city.



-Vietnam has posted high economic growth despite the fact the global economy and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) region faces many challenges as well as uneven incomplete recovery, Deputy Finance Minister Ta Anh Tuan said at the 29th APEC Finance Ministers’ Meeting held in Bangkok on October 19-20.



Vietnam's third-quarter gross domestic product grew 13.67% from a year earlier, raising its nine-month GDP growth rate to 8.83%, he said.



-Vietnam’s GDP grew by 13.7% year-on-year in the third quarter of this year and 8.9% over the first three quarters, according to a report released by the World Bank (WB) on October 20.



The bank's October report, Vietnam Macro Monitoring, shows that industrial production and retail sales posted another month of high growth rates (13.0% and 36.1% year-on-year) which could be attributed both to strong economic activities and to the low-base effects.