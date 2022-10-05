Politics President Nguyen Xuan Phuc receives Russian Prosecutor General President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception in Hanoi on October 4 for Prosecutor General of Russia Igor Krasnov, who is on a working visit to Vietnam.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on October 4 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on October 4.

Politics Army, central agencies bloc to hold youth union congresses this month The 10th Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Congress of the Vietnam People’s Army and the 4th HCYU Congress of the Bloc of Central Agencies are scheduled to take place in Hanoi this month.

Politics Vietnam, Canada eye stronger comprehensive partnership With the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions eased, the granting of visas should be made more convenient and quick to boost cultural and people-to-people exchanges and enhance friendship between Vietnam and Canada, Ambassador to the country Pham Cao Phong told an event on October 3.