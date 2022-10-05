☀️ Morning digest October 5
The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.
-The 13th Party Central Committee discussed two important projects on October 4, the second working day of its 6th plenum. The plenum opened on October 3.Read full story
-President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception in Hanoi on October 4 for Prosecutor General of Russia Igor Krasnov, who is on a working visit to Vietnam.
During the meeting, the President affirmed that Vietnam always treasures and remembers the great help of the former Soviet Union and Russia today, and always strives to boost its comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia. Read full story
-Amid fluctuations in the world situation, especially the increase in interest rate, soaring inflation and tightened monetary policies, the Government will stay consistent with the targets of maintaining macro-economic stability, reining in inflation, promoting growth and ensuring major economic balances in the rest of the year.
Towards those goals, in its Resolution No. 126/NQ-CP, the Government asked the State Bank of Vietnam to coordinate with ministries, sectors and localities to implement a cautious and steady but flexible monetary policy in combination with other fiscal policies to control inflation and keep macro-economy stable.Read full story
-Outgoing Ambassador of the Republic of Korea (RoK) to Vietnam Park Noh-wa has been honoured with the “For peace and friendship among nations” insignia for his contributions to promoting friendship between the two countries.
President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga presented the insignia to the diplomat at a ceremony in Hanoi on October 4.Read full story
-Three more people, including two former diplomatic officials, have been arrested for their involvement in a bribery case at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Consular Department, Lieut. Gen. To An Xo, Chief of the Office and Spokesperson of the Ministry of Public Security, said on October 4.
It is the latest move by the Ministry of Public Security’s Investigation Security Agency as part of the ongoing probe into the case of "giving and taking bribes; abusing position and power while performing duties, and obtaining property by false pretenses" at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.Read full story
-Australian Intellectual Property (IP Australia) has officially issued trademark protection certificates to three trademarks of ST24 and ST24 rice produced by Ho Quang Tri Private Enterprise.
The decision was issued on September 27, 2022.Read full story
-At Cotton Day Vietnam 2022 held in Ho Chi Minh City on October 4, experts held that among the new trends of the garment and textile sector, verified data and supply chain transparency are the top factors that enhance the competitiveness of products.
President of Cotton USA (CCI) Carlos Garcia said that Vietnam is the second largest cotton importer of the US and also an important source of supply of the material.Read full story/.
