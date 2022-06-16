☀️ Morning digest on June 16
The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- The National Assembly (NA) voted on a resolution approving the 2020 state budget final accounts, with 90.96 percent of deputies saying “yes,” during its third sitting in Hanoi on June 15.
A working session of the third sitting of the 15th National Assembly (Photo: VNA)The legislators also voted on the draft revised Law on Cinematography and the draft revised Law on Emulation and Commendation, both sailing through the legislature with the majority of approval votes. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted receptions for ambassadors of Egypt and Mongolia in Hanoi on June 15. Read full story
- Results of dioxin treatment technology tested at Bien Hoa airport, the most contaminated spot in Vietnam, were released at a seminar in Hanoi on June 15.
This cooperation is between the Environment Treatment Technology Centre under the Chemical Corps of the Ministry of National Defence, Defence Economic Technical Industry Corporation (GAET) and Haemers Technologies SA of Belgium. Read full story
Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The (R) and Australian Ambassador Robyn Mudie at the meeting (Photo: VNA)- Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The hosted Australian Ambassador Robyn Mudie in Hanoi on June 15, pledging to create best conditions possible for Australian investors in Vietnam. Read full story
- Ambassador Nguyen Hai Bang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to ASEAN, chaired the 67th meeting of the Initiative for the ASEAN Integration (IAI) Task Force in Jakarta, Indonesia, on June 15.
- International industry experts and businesses in the energy sector stressed the importance of cross-border cooperation and technology transfer for the region’s efforts to shift away from coal power at an online webinar hosted by Viet Nam News and the Asia News Network on June 15. Read full story
- The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines said it will officially resume operations at Terminal 4 of London Heathrow Airport in the UK from June 22. The carrier has completed preparations in terms of logistics, equipment and personnel. Read full story
- More than 50,000 people in Ho Chi Minh City have received the second COVID-19 booster shot (fourth dose) as of June 15, the municipal Department of Health said.
The southern metropolis has so far given 21 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to its residents. Read full story./.