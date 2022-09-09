☀️ Morning digest on September 9
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted separate receptions in Hanoi on September 8 for the Ambassadors of the UK, Norway, Denmark and Czech Republic, who came to present their credentials. Read full story
- Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue received Chairman of the European Parliament’s Committee on International Trade (INTA) Bernd Lange on September 8, highlighting his hope that Vietnam - EU relations will be increasingly reinforced and substantive. Read full story
- Deputy Foreign Minister Ha Kim Ngoc has stressed that Vietnam is ready to promote comprehensive partnership with the US in an effective and practical manner on the basis of respecting each other’s independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and political regime. Read full story
- The Vietnamese Foreign Ministry has suggested measures to the Government to open the door to foreign tourists, experts and investors, including resuming visa waivers for citizens from 13 countries and visas for foreigner tourists, said deputy spokesperson Doan Khac Viet. Read full story
- A Vietnamese language faculty will be opened at the Royal University of Phnom Penh, deputy spokesman of the Foreign Ministry Doan Khac Viet said on September 8.
Viet said at the ministry’s regular press briefing that Vietnam and Cambodia are close neighbours whose peoples and governments want to promote extensive cooperation in all fields, including education and training. Read full story
- Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City’s Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen held a meeting on September 8 with visiting Governor of Phnom Penh Khuong Sreng, during which both emphasised the importance of educating younger generations on the special Vietnam- Cambodia relationship.
Welcoming the governor’s working visit on the occasion of the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Year, Nen considered it a vivid manifestation of the two countries’ time-honoured friendship, thus contributing to strengthening the relations between the two cities. Read full story
- A delegation of Da Nang city led by Vice Secretary of its Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Council Luong Nguyen Minh Triet paid a working visit to the United Kingdom (UK) from September 6-8, with the aim to promote cooperation with partners and businesses in the fields of tourism, investment, finance, education and health. Read full story
- A ceremony was held on September 8 in Hanoi to launch the Day for Honouring Vietnamese Language in Vietnamese Communities Abroad (September 8).
Addressing the event, Deputy Foreign Minister and Chairman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs (COVA) Pham Quang Hieu underlined that for more than 5.3 million Vietnamese living and working in over 130 countries and territories worldwide, the Vietnamese language is a national pride, a bond of the community and bridge and a firm pillar of the Vietnamese culture. Read full story
- Low-cost carrier Bamboo Airways was the most punctual airline in the first eight months of this year, with an on-time performance (OTP) rate of 95.2%, or 31,957 flights, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam. Bamboo Airways has held the title since 2019. Read full story
- An Ireland-Vietnam Agriculture Conference was organised in Hanoi on September 8 under the theme “The Adoption of Agritech 4.0”.
Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Duy Dong emphasised that Vietnam's agriculture still has ample room for development, especially in organic and processed products with high added value and high technology application. Read full story
- Ho Chi Minh City’s districts and Thu Duc city have basically completed housing rental payments for workers in accordance with the Prime Minister’s Decision dated March 28, 2022, reported the municipal Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs on September 8.
Accordingly, localities disbursed over 945 billion VND (41 million USD), or over 96% of the adjusted funding, to support more than 1.6 million workers. Read full story./.