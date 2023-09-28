☀️ Morning digest September 28
The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong hosted a reception in Hanoi on September 27 for a Cuban high-ranking delegation led by Politburo member of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernandez, who is in Vietnam to attend a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of Cuban leader Fidel Castro’s trip to the liberated zone in the south of Vietnam.
Party chief Trong said the visit reflects the fraternal Cuban Party and State’s appreciation for the special relationship between Vietnam and Cuba. Read full story
- Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Secretary General of the Steering Committee for Vietnam – China Bilateral Cooperation Nguyen Minh Vu held talks with Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister and Secretary General of the Steering Committee for China – Vietnam Bilateral Cooperation Nong Rong in Hanoi on September 27.
At the event, both sides spoke highly of the positive development of the Vietnam – China ties, especially after the official visit to China by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong from October 30 to November 1, 2022. Read full story
- Politburo member and Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung voiced proposals to boost ties between the two Parties, States and capitals in the coming time during talks with his Beijing counterpart Yin Li in Beijing on September 27.
Dung suggested the further exchange of visits, especially those at the highest level, in order to keep strengthening mutual understanding and trust, as well as to provide direction for the healthy and stable development of the Vietnam-China relationship. Read full story
- The Chinese Embassy in Vietnam organised a reception to mark the 74th founding anniversary of the People’s Republic of China (National Day) on September 27. Read full story
- The European Union (EU) member states all desire to be friends of Vietnam and wholeheartedly support the country's sustainable development goals, said Ambassador and Head of the EU Delegation to Vietnam Julien Guerrier during his first meeting with the press since he took office in Hanoi on September 27.
Describing Vietnam as an important partner, Guerrier said the EU has developed a strategy for the Indo-Pacific region in which Vietnam holds a critically important position in terms of economy, population, and geographical location. Vietnamese partners across the fields of economy, culture and society. Read full story
- Vietnam is one of the few countries that continue to achieve high economic growth despite the volatile global situation from the COVID-19 pandemic, global supply chain disruptions, and armed conflicts, said Director General for Asia-Pacific at the Mexican Foreign Ministry Fernando Gonzalez Saiffe. Read full story
- The coordinating council for Mekong Delta region opened its first meeting in Bac Lieu province on September 27 under the chair of Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai, who is also head of the council.
At the meeting, which saw the participation of officials from central agencies and representatives from 13 regional localities, participants discussed specific mechanisms and policies for the region’s development, as well as the connectivity and coordination among projects that promote intra-regional and inter-regional links. Read full story
- Authorities of southern Binh Duong province and the Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR) held a ceremony on September 27 to launch an international multimodal train transporting goods from Song Than station to China.
The train consists of 19 carriages carrying about 500 tonnes of tapioca starch. It departed from Song Than station and is scheduled to arrive in Putian, Zhengzhou in the Chinese province of Henan on October 5. Read full story
- Vietnam attracted nearly 20.21 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) from the beginning of this year to September 20, up 7.7% year-on-year, according to the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.
In the period, there were 1,924 newly-registered projects with a total capital of 10.23 billion USD, up 66.3% and 43.6% year-on-year, respectively. Read full story./.