Politics Reception held to mark China’s 74th National Day The Chinese Embassy in Vietnam organised a reception to mark the 74th founding anniversary of the People’s Republic of China (National Day) on September 27.

Politics Party Chief receives Cuban high-ranking delegation On September 27, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong gave a reception for President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernandez, who is paying a visit to Vietnam.

Politics Vietnamese leaders send sympathy to Iraqi counterparts over devastating fire President Vo Van Thuong on September 27 cabled a message of sympathy to Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid over a devastating fire in the town of Al-Hamdaniyah, Nineveh province in northern Iraq that caused significant human and property losses.

Politics Mexico praises Vietnam's economic growth rate, achievements Vietnam is one of the few countries that continue to achieve high economic growth despite the volatile global situation from the COVID-19 pandemic, global supply chain disruptions, and armed conflicts, a Mexican official has said.