Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

-National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue hosted a reception in Hanoi on September 7 for a delegation from the France-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians' Group led by its Chairwoman Catherine Deroche.

Speaking highly of the group's contributions to the ties between the two legislative bodies and the two countries, NA Chairman Hue said the Vietnamese NA has set up the Vietnam-France Friendship Parliamentarians' Group to strengthen the role and activities of the Vietnamese legislature in the Francophone community.



-President of the House of Councillors of Japan Otsuji Hidehisa left Hanoi on September 7 afternoon, concluding his four-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

During his stay in Vietnam, Otsuji held talks with NA Chairman Hue, paid a courtesy visit to President Vo Van Thuong and met Truong Thi Mai, Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee's Secretariat, Chairwoman of the CPV Central Committee's Organisation Commission and Chairwoman of the Vietnam – Japan Friendship Parliamentarians' Group.

-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended the ASEAN-Australia and ASEAN-United Nations Summits in Jakarta, Indonesia, on September 7, as part of the 43rd ASEAN Summit and related summits.

Speaking at the third ASEAN-Australia Summit, PM Chinh affirmed that over the past nearly five decades, ASEAN and Australia have become close neighbours, reliable partners and sincere friends.

-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese in Jakarta, Indonesia on September 7, on the occasion of their attendance at the 43rd ASEAN Summit and related summits.

Both PMs praised the continued exchange of delegations and high-level contacts between the two countries, as well as the effective cooperation in various areas in economy, trade, investment, national defence-security, labour, education and training, agriculture, sci-tech, tourism, aviation, locality-to-locality and people-to-people exchanges.

-The same day, PM Chinh received World Bank (WB) President Ajay Banga in Jakarta on the sideline of the 43rd ASEAN Summit and related meetings in Indonesia.

At the meeting, the Vietnamese PM congratulated Ajay Banga on being selected as WB President for the term 2023-2028 and expressed his belief that under the leadership of Banga, the WB will continue to develop strongly and complete its missions successfully.

-The Prime Minister also met his counterpart from the Cook Islands Mark Brown in Jakarta, Indonesia on September 7, within the framework of the 43rd ASEAN Summit and related meetings.

The two PMs once again spoke highly of the signing of the Joint Communiqué to establish diplomatic relations between Vietnam and the Cook Islands on April 26, 2022, saying it has opened up numerous opportunities for bilateral cooperation in various promising areas.

-The extensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and Japan is developing strongly, comprehensively and substantially with high political trust, Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai said when receiving Muraoka Tsugumasa, Governor of Japan’s Yamaguchi prefecture, in Hanoi on September 7.

During the reception, the Deputy PM emphasised the significance of the Japanese Governor's visit to Vietnam as the two countries are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relation this September.

-Vietnam International Sourcing 2023 with a series of events will take place in Ho Chi Minh City from September 13-15, aiming to support domestic firms to engage more deeply into global production and supply chains, heard a press conference in Hanoi on September 7.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), the organizer of the event, many foreign supermarkets, distributors and retailers are making their shopping list for products from Vietnamese suppliers at the event, which is expected to connect foreign importers and domestic manufacturers and exporters.

-The northern highlands province of Ha Giang has been named Asia's leading emerging destination, according to the Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, Tran Duc Quy.

At the World Travel Awards (WTA) 2023 held in Ho Chi Minh City on September 6, the northern mountainous province which is famous for its dangerous mountain passes beat nine other rivals to the honor, Bandar Seri Begawan in Brunei, Flores in Indonesia, Koh Kood in Thailand, Melaka in Malaysia, Morioka and Okinawa in Japan, Phnom Penh in Cambodia, Sumba Island in Indonesia, and Taipei in Taiwan.

-Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc has expressed the hope to further enhance coordination with the US’s news channel CNN and its partners to further popularise the city’s tourism potential.

During a local reception on September 7 for CNN's Business Development Director for the Southeast Asia Erin Williams, Duc spoke highly of bilateral cooperation in popularizing the city's tourism through various media platforms of CNN.