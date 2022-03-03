Business Vietnam has over 1.2 million hectares of unused land: Ministry More than 1.2 million hectares out of Vietnam’s total natural land area of over 33 million hectares have not been used yet, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE).

Business Vietnamese firms in Russia seek ways to overcome difficulties The Vietnamese Embassy in Russia on March 2 held a meeting with Vietnamese businesses in the country to seek measures to cope with impacts from Western economic and financial sanctions on Russia.